(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing global demand for animal-based food has significantly boosted livestock farming, fueling expansion in the animal nutrition and healthcare sectors. Consequently, demand for antibiotics from the animal feed is also on the rise. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Animal Feed Antibiotics industry has an estimated valuation of USD 2.81 billion by 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2 % to reach a market valuation of USD 4.33 billion by 2034 . The Animal Feed Antibiotics Market has been anticipated to grow at a great speed due to the rapid expansion of animal farming and increased demand for animal protein. The further growth is fuelled by continuous research and development in providing antibiotic solutions that meet the regulatory standards for environment and human safety. The companies are focusing on antibiotics mix that require a shorter period to get eliminated from animals' bodies and are not transferred into the food chain. Consumer awareness and health priorities are driving forces behind innovation and sustainable antibiotic solutions. Use of antibiotics is on the rise in Aquaculture feed due to increasing incidences of waterborne illness and infections in the farmed fishes. Bimeda through its Aquatactic product range has been providing aqua-feed antibiotics for the fish feeds for prevention of diseases and better growth of the fish. These antibiotics enhance the fish's immunity and thus help in developing stronger and healthier fish. Tailoring antibiotic solutions, specifically to each animal species, is becoming increasingly prevalent. Virbac is very keen on developing the antibiotics formulation for appropriate feed mixtures that can be used in commercial farms to improve the volume and profits. Feed supplemented with antibiotics increases the feed conversion rate, hence the growth performance. Government regulations play a significant role in the development and use of new antibiotic formulations in animal farming. Due to rising concerns over the antibiotics' sustainability and their effect on the human healthcare system, Elanco has developed an antibiotic premix that is eliminated from an animal's body within 3 days, and its residues are not related to human therapeutic antibiotics. In total, these factors, in combination, predict steady growth of the industry. Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 The USA 5.1% China 3.4% India 6.4%

Key Takeaways from the Global Animal Feed Antibiotics Market Study:



Companies such as Zoetis Inc, are providing a variety of antibiotic solutions with each focusing on a specific function. They provide technical support to veterinary professionals and farmers to assist in better feeding activities.

Antibiotic manufacturer's collaborations with animal feed manufacturing companies are boosting the use of antibiotics in animal feed. With this type of collaboration, high-quality animal feed is produced and this helps to regulate the illegal use of antibiotics in animal farming. The demand for natural and organic animal food is rising. This trend is considered a prominent challenge and it can lower the use of antibiotics in food-producing animals.



“Manufacturers who pursue certification and accreditations, follow the government regulations and invest in the R&D to formulate enhanced antibiotic solutions to cater to specific needs of the animals will sustain in the changing government policies and grow in the market.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights .









Who is winning?

The competitive dynamics in the Animal Feed Antibiotics sector are fuelled by innovation, partnerships, and digitalization, with market players constantly adapting to changing world scenarios about the use of antibiotics in animal farming. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to formulate antibiotic solutions and incorporate them in animal feed . This enhances the antibiotic properties and offers desired health benefits to the animals.



In 2024, Phibro Animal Health, acquired Medicated Feed Additives portfolio of Zoetis AG which will strengthen Phibro's presence in cattle, swine, and poultry health products. This will support Phibro's manufacturing, distribution, and commercial activities in the animal feed additives category. In 2023, Bimeda invested more than USD 26 million to open a new manufacturing facility in China. With this Bimeda expands its business in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of these leaders of the Global Animal Feed Antibiotics market include Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Merck Animal Health (MSD), Bayer Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Huvepharma, Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac, Vetoquinol, Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Huvepharma Inc., Pharmgate Animal Health, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Vetpharm Group, Bimeda and kyoritsuseiyaku.

Explore the full report for expert analysis.

Key Segments of the Report

By Antibiotics Type:

As per antibiotic type, the industry has been categorized into Tetracyclines, Penicillins, Macrolides, Sulphonamides, Aminoglycosides, and Others.

By Form:

As per form, the industry has been categorized into Liquid and Powder.

By Animal Type:

This segment is further categorized into Food-Producing Animals (Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, and Ruminants) and Companion Animals (Canines and Equines).

By Sales Channel:

As per sales channel, the industry has been categorized into B2B and B2C (Veterinary Clinics and Shops, Pharmacy Stores, and Online Portal).

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Spanish Translation

La industria mundial de antibióticos para alimentos para animales tiene una valoración de mercado estimada de USD 2.81 mil millones para 2024 y se proyecta que crezca a una CAGR del 4.2 % para alcanzar una valoración de mercado de USD 4.33 mil millones para 2034 .

Se ha anticipado que el mercado de antibióticos para alimentos animales crezca a gran velocidad debido a la rápida expansión de la ganadería y el aumento de la demanda de proteína animal. El crecimiento adicional está impulsado por la investigación y el desarrollo continuos para proporcionar soluciones de antibióticos que cumplan con los estándares regulatorios para el medio ambiente y la seguridad humana. Las empresas se están centrando en mezclas de antibióticos que requieren un período más corto para ser eliminados del cuerpo de los animales y no se transfieren a la cadena alimentaria. La concienciación de los consumidores y las prioridades sanitarias son las fuerzas impulsoras de la innovación y las soluciones antibióticas sostenibles. El uso de antibióticos está en aumento en los piensos de acuicultura debido a la creciente incidencia de enfermedades e infecciones transmitidas por el agua en los peces de cultivo. Bimeda, a través de su gama de productos Aquatactic, ha estado proporcionando antibióticos para la alimentación acuícola de los peces para la prevención de enfermedades y un mejor crecimiento de los peces. Estos antibióticos mejoran la inmunidad de los peces y, por lo tanto, ayudan a desarrollar peces más fuertes y saludables.

La adaptación de las soluciones antibióticas, específicamente a cada especie animal, es cada vez más frecuente. Virbac está muy interesado en desarrollar la formulación de antibióticos para mezclas de piensos adecuadas que puedan utilizarse en las granjas comerciales para mejorar el volumen y los beneficios. Los alimentos suplementados con antibióticos aumentan la tasa de conversión alimenticia, por lo tanto, el rendimiento del crecimiento.

Las regulaciones gubernamentales juegan un papel importante en el desarrollo y uso de nuevas formulaciones de antibióticos en la ganadería. Debido a la creciente preocupación por la sostenibilidad de los antibióticos y su efecto en el sistema sanitario humano, Elanco ha desarrollado una premezcla de antibióticos que se elimina del cuerpo de un animal en un plazo de 3 días, y sus residuos no están relacionados con los antibióticos terapéuticos humanos. En total, estos factores, en combinación, predicen un crecimiento constante de la industria.

Perspectivas por país

Países CAGR 2024 a 2034 Estados Unidos 5.1 % China 3.4 % India 6.4 %

Conclusiones clave del estudio de mercado global de antibióticos para alimentos para animales:

· Empresas como Zoetis Inc ofrecen una variedad de soluciones antibióticas, cada una de las cuales se centra en una función específica. Proporcionan apoyo técnico a los profesionales veterinarios y a los ganaderos para ayudar a mejorar las actividades de alimentación.

· Las colaboraciones de los fabricantes de antibióticos con las empresas de fabricación de piensos para animales están impulsando el uso de antibióticos en la alimentación animal. Con este tipo de colaboración se producen piensos de alta calidad y esto ayuda a regular el uso ilegal de antibióticos en la ganadería.

· La demanda de alimentos naturales y orgánicos para animales está aumentando. Esta tendencia se considera un desafío importante y puede reducir el uso de antibióticos en animales productores de alimentos.

"Los fabricantes que buscan la certificación y las acreditaciones, siguen las regulaciones gubernamentales e invierten en investigación y desarrollo para formular soluciones antibióticas mejoradas para satisfacer las necesidades específicas de los animales se mantendrán en las cambiantes políticas gubernamentales y crecerán en el mercado", dice Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio cliente de Future Market Insights .

¿Quién gana?

La dinámica competitiva en el sector de los antibióticos para la alimentación animal está impulsada por la innovación, las asociaciones y la digitalización, y los actores del mercado se adaptan constantemente a los cambiantes escenarios mundiales sobre el uso de antibióticos en la ganadería. Las empresas están invirtiendo mucho en investigación y desarrollo para formular soluciones antibióticas e incorporarlas en la alimentación animal. Esto mejora las propiedades antibióticas y ofrece los beneficios deseados para la salud de los animales.

Ø En 2024, Phibro Animal Health adquirió la cartera de aditivos para piensos medicados de Zoetis AG, lo que reforzará la presencia de Phibro en productos para la salud del ganado, los cerdos y las aves de corral. Esto apoyará las actividades de fabricación, distribución y comercialización de Phibro en la categoría de aditivos para piensos.

Ø En 2023, Bimeda invirtió más de 26 millones de dólares para abrir una nueva planta de fabricación en China. Con esto, Bimeda expande su negocio en la región de Asia-Pacífico.

Algunos de estos líderes del mercado mundial de antibióticos para alimentos animales incluyen Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Merck Animal Health (MSD), Bayer Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Huvepharma, Ceva Santé Animale, Virbac, Vetoquinol, Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Huvepharma Inc., Pharmgate Animal Health, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Vetpharm Group, Bimeda y kyoritsuseiyaku.

Segmentos clave del informe

Por tipo de antibióticos:

Según el tipo de antibiótico, la industria se ha clasificado en tetraciclinas, penicilinas, macrólidos, sulfonamidas, aminoglucósidos y otros.

Por formulario:

Según la forma, la industria se ha clasificado en líquido y polvo.

Por tipo de animal:

Este segmento se clasifica a su vez en animales productores de alimentos (aves de corral, cerdos, acuicultura y rumiantes) y animales de compañía (caninos y equinos).

Por canal de venta:

Según el canal de ventas, la industria se ha clasificado en B2B y B2C (clínicas y tiendas veterinarias, farmacias y portal en línea).

Por región:

El análisis de la industria se ha llevado a cabo en países clave de América del Norte, América Latina, Europa, Asia Oriental, Asia Meridional, Oceanía y Medio Oriente y África.

Acerca de la División de Alimentos y Bebidas de Future Market Insights:

Análisis de expertos, información procesable y recomendaciones estratégicas: el equipo de alimentos y bebidas de Future Market Insights ayuda a clientes de todo el mundo con sus necesidades únicas de inteligencia empresarial. Con un repertorio de más de 1,000 informes y 1 billón + puntos de datos, el equipo ha analizado la industria de alimentos y bebidas con lucidez en 50+ países durante más de una década. El equipo proporciona servicios integrales de investigación y consultoría; Comunícate con nosotros para explorar cómo podemos ayudarte.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the animal feed additive market projected to reach a valuation of US$ 109,184.5 million , expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2034.

The global animal feed sweetener market size is estimated to reach USD 9,732.1 million in 2024 and USD 20,784.6 million by 2034.

The global nutritional ingredients in animal feed market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 93.2 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.1% by 2022-2032.

The animal feed ingredients market is projected to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 39.51 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 60.65 billion by 2033.

The demand for microalgae in the animal feed sector totaled US$ 57.54 Million in 2021, according to latest insights by Future Market Insights (FMI). Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% for 2021 to 2031, the market is expected to reach US$ 80.96 Million by 2031.

The animal feed probiotic market is projected to be valued at US$ 3,645 million in 2024 and is expected to rise to US$ 6,798 million by 2034.

The global animal feed alternative protein market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.96 Billion in 2023 and will grow at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The animal feed antioxidants market is estimated to be around USD 323.61 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 1056.48 Million by 2033, with a CAGR of 12.56% from 2023 to 2033.

In the year 2023, the overall value of the global algae-based animal feed market is estimated to stand at US$ 4,467.4 million.

The animal feed preservative market is poised to register at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034. The market is penned in to increase from US$ 298.6 million in 2024 to US$ 512.2 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube