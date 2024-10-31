Dermatology Association Of Radiation Therapy Marks National Radiologic Technology Week
CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dermatology Association of Radiation Therapy (DART) , a national non-profit medical society working to heighten awareness of radiation therapy in the dermatological setting through advocacy, education, and research,
is celebrating the importance of radiation therapy and the professionals who administer it during National Radiologic technology Week, November 3-9.
DART Chairman
Jacob Scott, MD, DPhil, DABR, noted, "Radiologic Technology is the science of using radiation to provide images of the body's bones, organs, soft tissue and blood vessels.
These x-ray images, recorded on film or displayed on a video monitor, are used to diagnose disease, injury or congenital deformity.
Medical imaging with radiation is an indispensable diagnostic and treatment tool, and the radiologic technologists who perform such examinations and treatments are critical to delivery of life-changing and life-saving medical care across the nation."
About The Dermatology Association of Radiation Therapy (DART)
The Dermatology Association of Radiation Therapy (DART) is a national non-profit medical society working to heighten awareness of radiation therapy in the dermatological setting through advocacy, education, and research. It is the only medical society focused on the use of radiation therapy and other nonsurgical options for the treatment of skin cancer and dermatologic conditions. Membership information and additional details can be found at
dermassociationrt .
