Avalon Globocare Appoints Dr. Charles Cavo To Its Scientific Advisory Board In Support Of Ketoair Sales

FREEHOLD, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT) , a developer of innovative precision diagnostics and laboratory services, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Charles Cavo to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board.

Dr. Charles Cavo is the co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Pounds Transformation, founded to help patients successfully reach their health and wellness goals through a combination of medical and lifestyle interventions related to nutrition and exercise. Dr. Cavo specialized in family medicine as an OBGYN at the Hospital of Central Connecticut and was drawn to the challenge of the obesity epidemic in America and how it negatively affected his patient's lives.

Dr. Cavo is a member of the board of Obesity Medicine and is board certified in Bariatric Medicine and in Obstetrics & Gynecology. He is also a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists. Dr. Cavo earned his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at the University of Connecticut.

“In an era where healthcare messaging increasingly focuses on prevention, KetoAirTM has the potential to be a significant tool for individuals and clinicians alike,” said David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Avalon GloboCare.“By providing real-time insights into metabolic states, KetoAirTM is designed to assess the ketosis status of its individual user, which may assist users in managing not only weight loss but also conditions such as diabetes. Dr. Cavo's experience will further support our efforts by helping us identify strategic development partners, while also providing valuable guidance in executing our business plan for KetoAirTM.”

"I am excited to support KetoAirTM as a valuable tool in the field of obesity, where GLP-1-based diets are gaining significant relevance. Ketogenic diets play a crucial role in stimulating the natural production of the GLP-1 hormone, which may affect the regulation of appetite and blood sugar levels. By measuring Breath Acetone Concentration (BrAce) with KetoAirTM, we now have a simplified and effective biomarker for determining adherence to a ketogenic diet. This may be helpful in treating chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity. Many individuals currently monitor their ketone levels using blood and urine diagnostics However, these methods analyze the body's storage of or excess runoff of ketones and can be easily manipulated with supplements. BrAce, a byproduct of fat metabolism, which may capture the essence of ketosis more accurately. KetoAirTM offers a non-invasive alternative delivering real-time and pain-free feedback on ketosis levels. As a valuable remote patient monitoring tool, this high-quality device is intended to empower users to track their progress, stay motivated, and make more informed decisions about their diet and exercise habits."

