Fogo De Chão Welcomes The Holiday Season With Indulgent Menu Offerings

Holiday Season Commences at Fogo as Internationally Renowned Restaurant Welcomes Guests to Ignite Memorable Dining Experiences with Indulgent Items at Every Daypart

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, invites guests to ignite their holiday celebrations with its new indulgent and seasonal menu offerings available at all U.S. locations including Puerto Rico.

Indulgent choices available a la carte include:



Wagyu Porterhouse : Known for intense marbling, the 30oz Wagyu Porterhouse is aged for 21 days and carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to enhance the rich flavor and buttery texture. Available a la carte to order for the table to enhance the Full Churrasco Experience. Whole Branzino : Approximately 2lbs. fresh, mild white fish, blistered churrasco-style and served tableside with extra virgin olive oil, lemon and parsley. Serves 4 or more. Available Wednesday – Sunday a la carte to order for the table to enhance the Full Churrasco Experience.

The Wagyu Porterhouse and the Branzino join other premium enhancements including the 36oz Tomahawk Ribeye dry-aged for a minimum of 42 days, and a Seafood Tower featuring lobster tails and claws, jumbo shrimp, snow crab legs and green-lipped mussels, and more. Guests can also complement their meal with an award-winning South American wine list and decadent desserts including the Cheesecake Brǔlée, Chocolate Brigadeiro, and Tres Leches.

“As we welcome the holiday season, we're excited to offer our guests the chance to discover new favorites and indulge in a menu crafted to bring joy to every table,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão.“Whether dining in, catering, or enjoying delivery, Fogo offers personalized menu options for every daypart. With our signature immersive dining experience, indulgent offerings, and warm hospitality, we create moments where every culinary discovery sparks joy and lasting memories-making each guest feel celebrated all season long.”

Starting today, guests who dine in-restaurant can purchase Fogo's popular Founders Trilogy Wine Box which includes three bottles of South American red wine created in honor of Fogo's founding leaders who paved the way for Fogo's international and domestic growth. The wines included in the Trilogy set are Eulila, a velvety red blend from Chile, O Leao, a full bodied red blend from Chile, and Jorjao, an approachable Malbec from Argentina. The Founders Trilogy Wine Box makes for the perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list this season and includes a dining card with $25 off two Full Churrasco Experiences – all for $99.

This holiday season guests can experience both new and traditional holiday options on Thanksgiving Day included with the Full Churrasco Experience like roasted turkey and au jus, sweet potato casserole, Brazilian apple and sausage dressing, cranberry relish and more. Guests can also order to-go and delivery Thanksgiving packages that serves six or more people and include the same holiday items offered in-restaurant, alongside pão de queijo, sautéed asparagus, and decadent cocoa fudge brownies for dessert.

2024 holiday hours at Fogo are as follows:



Thanksgiving 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Christmas Eve 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

Christmas Day 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

New Year's Eve 11:00 AM - 10:30 PM New Year's Day 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM



For more information about Fogo de Chão, its new menu offerings, or to dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com .

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit .



Fogo de Chão invites its guests to celebrate the holiday season with new indulgent cuts in the Full Churrasco Experience including the Wagyu Porterhouse.







Fogo de Chão invites guests to indulge this holiday season with its new whole Branzino, a fresh, mild white fish, blistered churrasco-style and served tableside.









The popular Founder's Trilogy Wine Collection Box is returning just in time for the holiday season for $99 and includes a $25 dining card for two Full Churrasco Experiences.







Fogo de Chão invites guests to indulge this holiday season with decadent desserts like the Cheesecake Brǔlée.







Fogo de Chão invites its guests to celebrate Thanksgiving in-restaurant or to-go with classic dishes along churrasco favorites.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at









