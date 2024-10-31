HMNC Brain Health To Present Advances In Precision Psychiatry And Psychedelics At CNS Summit 2024 In Boston

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Leaders To Contribute to Key Discussions On The Future Of Mental Treatment, Unveiling Innovations In Genetic Companion Diagnostics And Psychedelic Therapies

MUNICH, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health (or“HMNC”), a clinical-stage precision psychiatry biopharma company, pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, today announced its participation at CNS Summit , the leading life sciences gathering, taking place from November 10-13, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. This year's event brings together the leading minds in the life sciences, and HMNC Brain Health will play a pivotal role in two key discussions shaping the future of precision psychiatry and psychedelics.

Panel : Dr. Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer at HMNC Brain Health, will join a panel to discuss the future of psychedelics in mental health care. The panel,“Psychedelic Forum Spotlight Session,” will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, from 1:00 to 1:50 PM ET in session room Renoir 1/2. Alongside other industry leaders, Dr. Eriksson will delve into breakthrough innovations and the regulatory landscape that could transform the treatment for conditions such as depression and PTSD. Joining him on this panel are:



Kabir Nath, Co-CEO, Compass Pathways (Chair)

Srinivas Rao, Chief Scientific Officer, Atai Life Sciences Dan Karlin, Chief Medical Officer, MindMed



This panel will address pressing questions about commercial viability, safety profiles, and next steps for psychedelics in mainstream treatment options, giving investors and industry insiders a glimpse into what's next for this evolving field.

Poster Presentation : In a significant showcase of its precision psychiatry advancements, Dr. Daniel Gehrlach, Associate Director of Biomarkers at HMNC Brain Health, will present research that could redefine treatment pathways for mental health disorders. His poster, titled“Precision Psychiatry with Co-Development of Genetic Companion Diagnostics: A Novel Approach for Clinical Development,” will be presented on:



Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Time: 5:00 to 7:00 PM ET Poster Number: 28



Dr. Gehrlach's presentation will unveil HMNC's innovative use of genetic companion diagnostics to guide psychiatric treatments for individual patients, a step that promises to significantly increase efficacy and reduce trial-and-error in mental health therapies. This poster will highlight HMNC's methods in developing personalized treatments for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD).

Together, these presentations underscore HMNC Brain Health's leadership at the intersection of neuroscience, precision medicine, and next-generation psychiatric treatments.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with HMNC's management team during the CNS Summit, please contact ... .

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a global precision psychiatry biopharma company headquartered in Munich, Germany, pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, leading to higher remission rates. The company develops a unique pipeline targeting both Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD). With a presence in both Germany and the U.S., HMNC is backed by renowned global venture capital firms, family offices, and strategic healthcare investors. For more information, visit .

About CNS Summit

CNS Summit is a multi-therapeutic, executive community of life sciences innovators and industry leaders devoted to discovering better, more efficient ways to develop new treatments for patients. Developed by the life sciences industry, for the life sciences industry, CNS Summit is a year-round, worldwide community that convenes each November in Boston for four days.

Media Contact (U.S.) :

Anne Donohoe

(732) 620-0033

...