Optery Named Top Infosec Innovator Award Winner For Attack Surface Management By Cyber Defense Magazine For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Optery Recognized for Most Innovative Attack Surface Management in Defense Magazine's 12th Annual InfoSec Awards, presented during CyberDefenseCon 2024 in Orlando, Florida

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery , the leader in enterprise personal data removal and the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, today announced it has been named the winner of the Most Innovative Attack Surface Management award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

The Top InfoSec Innovator Awards 2024 spotlight the cybersecurity companies driving industry innovation and shaping the future of cyber defense. Now in its 12th year, the Cyber Defense Awards , presented during CyberDefenseCon 2024, honor companies delivering exceptional solutions in cybersecurity. The event brings together the Top Global CISOs, who gather by invitation only, to connect with leading cybersecurity innovators.







“The modern enterprise attack surface has expanded far beyond traditional perimeters to include executive and employee PII across numerous online data brokers,” said Paul Mander, GM of Optery for Business.

“Optery embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Optery's robust platform equips businesses with an effective defense against the escalating threats of PII-based attacks such as phishing, social engineering, identity fraud, doxing, and harassment, and has set a new standard for personal data removal in the security industry.

“To reduce the number of attacks and prevent breaches, a growing number of businesses are utilizing Optery for Business to proactively minimize the volume of employee and executive PII being trafficked by data brokers. These efforts reduce opportunities for social engineering and PII-based threats. We've worked hard to build an enterprise-grade solution that finds and removes PII from data broker sites comprehensively, and it's an honor to be recognized as a winner by Cyber Defense Magazine in this critical category,” said Lawrence Gentilello, CEO and Founder of Optery.

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email, and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against escalating PII-based threats such as phishing and other social engineering attacks, credential theft, identity theft, doxing, and harassment. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security certification, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Optery was awarded "Editors' Choice" by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in the personal data removal category in 2022, 2023, and 2024, received Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy in 2023, was named winner in the Employee Privacy Protection, Attack Surface Management, and Digital Footprint Management categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and received the Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Attack Surface Management by Cyber Defense Magazine in 2024. Hundreds of thousands of people use Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet. Learn more at .

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2024: and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2024, here: .

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

