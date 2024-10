Oxbridge / Suranceplus CEO Jay Madhu To Speak At Digital Assets Week In Singapore

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR ) (“Oxbridge”) , together with its RWA/Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus (“SurancePlus”), today announced it will be participating in two of the world's most anticipated events regarding digital assets and fintech. Oxbridge Re, together with its subsidiary SurancePlus is engaged in the business of tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) initially in the form of reinsurance securities, and providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Oxbridge's CEO, Jay Madhu will be speaking at Digital Assets Week in Singapore regarding 'Reshaping Access to the Trillion-Dollar Reinsurance Industry', along with the company's strategic partner Zoniqx, a leader in digital asset management, and their CEO Prasanth Kalangi. To date, Zoniqx has issued billions of dollars on-chain.

These events offer a platform for Oxbridge and SurancePlus to showcase how they are shaping the future of tokenization and discuss their efforts in pioneering the issuance of tokenized reinsurance securities as an RWA. We recommend that interested parties contact Jay Madhu at the details provided. The schedule of events include:



| Digital Assets Week Singapore | November 4-5 | Singapore FinTech Festival 2024 | November 6-8

Jay Madhu , President and CEO of Oxbridge, commented: "We have democratized access to an asset class previously unavailable to most and have bridged the regulatory gap between the SEC and Blockchain by offering a security token where the Real-World Asset (RWA) is the premiums income from property reinsurance contracts."

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) initially in the form of tokenized reinsurance securities, and providing reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first“on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled“Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company's expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.

#JayMadhu #Oxbridge #OxbridgeRe #OXBR #SurancePlus #Zoniqx #DigitalAssetsWeek #SingaporeFinTechFestival #Reinsurance #RWA #Web3 #Blockchain #PrasanthKalangi