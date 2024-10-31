DTE Energy Foundation Grants $420,000 To Michigan Domestic Violence Shelters

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest grants bring DTE Foundation's support of domestic violence victims to more than $3 million
Detroit, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DTE energy Foundation announced today it will continue its mission to support victims of domestic violence in Michigan by awarding another round of grants to 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters throughout the state. This year's grant amount of $420,000 brings the Foundation's total commitment to more than $3 million over the past six years. The DTE Foundation is the only supporter that provides grants to all 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters in Michigan, from the Upper Peninsula to southern Michigan.
“Recognizing domestic violence is the first step toward ending it,” said Rodney Cole, president, DTE Foundation.“By supporting shelters and survivors, we not only help them find safety and healing but also build a community where everyone can live free from fear and harm. The DTE Energy Foundation's assistance underscores our dedication to aiding domestic violence survivors across the entire state, meeting needs that are vital to their well-being now and in the future.”
The grants are awarded to all 45 domestic violence shelters that receive part of their funding from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Support is based on bed count and goes to critical expenses at each location, providing holistic, survivor-centric services, including housing, transportation, employment, and assistance for survivors who need help with healthcare needs or navigating the criminal justice system.
The MDHHS notes the support of the DTE Foundation and many other private organizations is essential to meeting the ever-increasing need.
“Ensuring that every Michigan family has a safe place to call home takes all of us working together to respond to every call for help,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director.“We're grateful for the DTE Foundation's generous support of these shelters that help provide comfort and support to those who need it most.”
Domestic violence shelters eligible to receive DTE Foundation grants
Catherine Cobb Safe House, Adrian Hope Shores Alliance, Alpena SafeHouse Center, Ann Arbor S.A.F.E. Place, Battle Creek Bay Area Women's Center, Bay City Children and Family Services of Southwestern Michigan/Safe Shelter, Inc., Women's Information Service, Inc., Big Rapids Cadillac Area O.A.S.I.S, Cadillac Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter, Calumet HDC/Thumb Area Assault Crisis Center, Caro Branch County Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Coldwater YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit/Interim House, Detroit Alliance Against Violence and Abuse, Escanaba YWCA of Greater Flint/SAFE House, Flint YWCA of West Central Michigan, Grand Rapids River House, Grayling Domestic Harmony, Hillsdale Resilience, Holland LACASA, Howell RAVE – Ionia/Montcalm Caring House, Inc., Iron Mountain DOVE, Ironwood AWARE, Jackson YWCA of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo Baraga County Shelter Home, L'Anse End Violent Encounters (EVE), Lansing Lapeer Area Citizens Against Domestic Assault, Lapeer Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters, Ludington CHOICES of Manistee County, Manistee Women's Center/Harbor House, Marquette Shelterhouse/Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Midland Family Counseling and Shelter Services of Monroe County, Monroe Turning Point, Mt. Clemens RISE, Mt. Pleasant Every Woman's Place, Muskegon Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan, Petoskey First Step, Plymouth HAVEN, Pontiac Blue Water Safe Horizons, Port Huron Underground Railroad, Saginaw Anishnaabek Community and Family Services, Sault Ste. Marie Diane Peppler Resource Center, Sault Ste. Marie SafeCenter, St. Johns Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, Three Rivers Women's Resource Center Grand Traverse Area, Traverse City
###
About the DTE Energy Foundation
The DTE Foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy, continuing the legacy of community support and involvement of its electric and natural gas utilities, which serve 2.3 million electric customers in Southeast Michigan and 1.3 million natural gas customers in Michigan. In 2023, the DTE Energy Foundation provided more than $16 million in grant support to nearly 300 nonprofits where the company has a business presence with a focus on driving positive, meaningful change in key areas like jobs, equity, human needs and the environment. As one of Michigan's leading corporate citizens, DTE aspires not only to be the best in the world, but the best for the world, serving as a force for growth and prosperity in the communities across Michigan. Visit DTEFoundation.com to learn more.
CONTACT: Joelle Kruczek
DTE Energy
313.235.5555
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108838126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.