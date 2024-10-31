DTE Energy Foundation Grants $420,000 To Michigan Domestic Violence Shelters

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest grants bring DTE Foundation's support of domestic violence to more than $3 million

Detroit, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DTE Foundation announced today it will continue its mission to support victims of domestic violence in Michigan by awarding another round of grants to 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters throughout the state. This year's grant amount of $420,000 brings the Foundation's total commitment to more than $3 million over the past six years. The DTE Foundation is the only supporter that provides grants to all 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters in Michigan, from the Upper Peninsula to southern Michigan.

“Recognizing domestic violence is the first step toward ending it,” said Rodney Cole, president, DTE Foundation.“By supporting shelters and survivors, we not only help them find safety and healing but also build a community where everyone can live free from fear and harm. The DTE Energy Foundation's assistance underscores our dedication to aiding domestic violence survivors across the entire state, meeting needs that are vital to their well-being now and in the future.”

The grants are awarded to all 45 domestic violence shelters that receive part of their funding from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Support is based on bed count and goes to critical expenses at each location, providing holistic, survivor-centric services, including housing, transportation, employment, and assistance for survivors who need help with healthcare needs or navigating the criminal justice system.

The MDHHS notes the support of the DTE Foundation and many other private organizations is essential to meeting the ever-increasing need.

“Ensuring that every Michigan family has a safe place to call home takes all of us working together to respond to every call for help,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director.“We're grateful for the DTE Foundation's generous support of these shelters that help provide comfort and support to those who need it most.”

Domestic violence shelters eligible to receive DTE Foundation grants



Catherine Cobb Safe House, Adrian

Hope Shores Alliance, Alpena

SafeHouse Center, Ann Arbor

S.A.F.E. Place, Battle Creek

Bay Area Women's Center, Bay City

Children and Family Services of Southwestern Michigan/Safe Shelter, Inc.,

Women's Information Service, Inc., Big Rapids

Cadillac Area O.A.S.I.S, Cadillac

Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter, Calumet

HDC/Thumb Area Assault Crisis Center, Caro

Branch County Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Coldwater

YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit/Interim House, Detroit

Alliance Against Violence and Abuse, Escanaba

YWCA of Greater Flint/SAFE House, Flint

YWCA of West Central Michigan, Grand Rapids

River House, Grayling

Domestic Harmony, Hillsdale

Resilience, Holland

LACASA, Howell

RAVE – Ionia/Montcalm

Caring House, Inc., Iron Mountain

DOVE, Ironwood

AWARE, Jackson

YWCA of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo

Baraga County Shelter Home, L'Anse

End Violent Encounters (EVE), Lansing

Lapeer Area Citizens Against Domestic Assault, Lapeer

Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters, Ludington

CHOICES of Manistee County, Manistee

Women's Center/Harbor House, Marquette

Shelterhouse/Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Midland

Family Counseling and Shelter Services of Monroe County, Monroe

Turning Point, Mt. Clemens

RISE, Mt. Pleasant

Every Woman's Place, Muskegon

Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan, Petoskey

First Step, Plymouth

HAVEN, Pontiac

Blue Water Safe Horizons, Port Huron

Underground Railroad, Saginaw

Anishnaabek Community and Family Services, Sault Ste. Marie

Diane Peppler Resource Center, Sault Ste. Marie

SafeCenter, St. Johns

Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, Three Rivers Women's Resource Center Grand Traverse Area, Traverse City

###

About the DTE Energy Foundation

The DTE Foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy, continuing the legacy of community support and involvement of its electric and natural gas utilities, which serve 2.3 million electric customers in Southeast Michigan and 1.3 million natural gas customers in Michigan. In 2023, the DTE Energy Foundation provided more than $16 million in grant support to nearly 300 nonprofits where the company has a business presence with a focus on driving positive, meaningful change in key areas like jobs, equity, human needs and the environment. As one of Michigan's leading corporate citizens, DTE aspires not only to be the best in the world, but the best for the world, serving as a force for growth and prosperity in the communities across Michigan. Visit DTEFoundation.com to learn more.

