Umpqua Dairy Products Company Honored With The 2024 Irving B. Weber Award For Total Quality Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

On October 22, the Umpqua Dairy team accepted their award at the QCS Annual in Denver.

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Umpqua Dairy Products Company has been awarded the prestigious Irving B. Weber Award for Total Quality Excellence at the QCS Annual Conference in Denver, Colorado. This award, regarded as the highest honor in the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Program, recognizes the company's unwavering dedication to superior quality, food safety, and operational excellence.Since its inception in 1944 by its namesake, Irving B. Weber, the Weber Award has remained a beacon for independent dairies that aim to distinguish themselves through rigorous product testing and superior performance. Participating dairies submit select products monthly, which are evaluated against national benchmarks. Product scores, food safety audits, and plant safety data determine top performers. The award highlights companies that meet and exceed industry standards, fostering consumer trust and loyalty."Umpqua Dairy's achievement this year is nothing short of remarkable," said Ken Klug, President and CEO of QCS Purchasing Cooperative. "They have participated in the Weber Award program for decades, and this win marks their 10th time claiming the award. Their consistency and dedication to excellence are truly inspiring."This year's award season saw Umpqua Dairy deliver an unparalleled performance, winning in every category they entered: Fluid Milk, Cultured Products, and Ice Cream. Such an accomplishment is unprecedented in the history of the Dairy Quality Excellence Awards, with no records showing similar success since the 1980s.Beyond its category wins, Umpqua Dairy's tenure with the Weber Award program is equally impressive. Throughout its history, it has been named a finalist 23 times. "Their achievement exemplifies the spirit of the Weber program," said Amanda Moore, Director of Quality and Food Safety at QCS Purchasing Cooperative. Moore added,“It's a testament to their relentless pursuit of quality, operational excellence, and safety standards that set them apart year after year."The 2024 Weber Award reflects not just Umpqua Dairy's success but also underscores the importance of continuous improvement and the impact of collaboration among QCS members. "The QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Program challenges participants to excel across multiple dimensions. It is rewarding to see Umpqua Dairy push the boundaries of what is possible in this industry," Moore remarked.As the QCS Purchasing Cooperative looks ahead to the future, members remain committed to fostering partnerships and encouraging innovation that raises the industry's standards.For more details about the QCS Dairy Quality Excellence Program and a complete list of award recipients, please visit QCS Purchasing .###About QCS Purchasing CooperativeQCS Purchasing Cooperative is a buying group owned and managed by its members that caters to food and beverage production companies. As the most significant purchasing cooperative of its kind, it combines everyday supply purchases to achieve more competitive pricing. Our strategic sourcing specialists offer deep category expertise, tackling complex sourcing challenges and providing valuable market intelligence. With over 200 national supplier partners, QCS offers solutions in packaging, ingredients, fleet and logistics, plant operations and supplies, and many value-added services. For more about QCS Purchasing Cooperative, please visit our website .Media Contact:

Kathy Broniecki

QCS Purchasing Coop

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.