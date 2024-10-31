W.N. Kirkland Expands Into HVAC, Strengthening Plumbing & Service Offerings Across South Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael Sadowski, Operations Manager and Assistant GM at WNKSPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- W.N. Kirkland (WNK), a trusted name in commercial plumbing since 1932, is expanding its focus to include HVAC services as part of its growth strategy under Modigent. Historically known as a leading commercial plumbing contractor, W.N. Kirkland is now working to grow its commercial HVAC division, offering HVAC installation, service, and preventative maintenance solutions to commercial, industrial, and municipal clients.With a strong foundation in commercial and maintenance plumbing, WNK remains a family-oriented company, maintaining the values of reliability, integrity, and community that have defined it for nearly a century. Notable projects like the Spartanburg County Courthouse and BMW Manufacturing Press Plant demonstrate the company's capability in commercial HVAC installation and industrial HVAC maintenance, positioning WNK as a key player in both sectors.“While we've been recognized for our commercial plumbing services, we're excited to expand into HVAC repair and maintenance and provide our clients with a full spectrum of solutions,” said Michael Sadowski, Operations Manager and Assistant GM at WNK.“This expansion allows us to bring the same reliability and expertise to HVAC that our customers have trusted for decades.”To support its HVAC growth, WNK has earned certifications from Lochinvar, Rinnai, and Intellihot, making the company a preferred contractor for specialized boiler and water heater systems. This enables WNK to offer comprehensive solutions, from HVAC preventative maintenance to design-build projects, for both new construction and ongoing service.WNK's newly launched website reinforces its role as part of the Modigent family of companies. This reflects the company's local services and commitment to the community while also providing access to Modigent's broader network. Clients looking for services in other markets or industries can now explore offerings from all Modigent operating companies, and prospective employees can view available job opportunities across the entire organization.WNK's expansion into HVAC aligns with Modigent's mission to deliver next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. The company also remains committed to community involvement, supporting organizations like Lead Guitar, The Carpenters Table Foodbank, and Miracle Hill Missions through donations and volunteer efforts.About W.N. Kirkland (WNK):Founded in 1932, WNK is a leading provider of commercial plumbing, commercial HVAC, and industrial plumbing services in South Carolina. As commercial plumbing contractors and commercial HVAC contractors, WNK specializes in commercial backflow testing, plumbing service & maintenance, HVAC service & maintenance, and industrial HVAC maintenance. With a focus on design-build solutions and HVAC preventative maintenance, WNK serves commercial, industrial, and municipal clients across the region. For more information, visit .About Modigent:Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast to coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent's offerings, locations, and career opportunities at .

