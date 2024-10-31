Intermedia Cloud Communications Receives 8Th J.D. Power Certification For Providing An Outstanding Assisted Technical Support Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The first cloud communications provider to earn this prestigious recognition in 2016, Intermedia's continued achievement demonstrates a relentless commitment to delivering outstanding customer satisfaction and industry-leading support

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a global leader in AI-powered cloud communications, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions, today announced that it has received its 8th J.D. Power Certification for providing an Outstanding Assisted Technical Support experience for North American clients. Intermedia was the first cloud communications company to achieve this recognition in 2016, and this latest recognition demonstrates Intermedia's leadership in customer support excellence, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes.

Intermedia successfully completed the rigorous 2024 J.D. Power North America Certified Assisted Technology Support (NA CATS) Evaluation Phase, excelling across key performance criteria. To qualify for J.D. Power certification, companies must achieve at least 80% compliance in the evaluation.

Additionally, Intermedia outperformed the North America CATS Benchmark for Computer Software as a whole in the 2024 J.D. Power Certified North America CATS Research Phase.

Intermedia's high Net Promoter Scores (NPS) as measured internally – which consistently rate above 80 – further validate its focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Intermedia's portfolio of solutions includes business phone services, video meetings, chat/SMS, contact center, email, file sharing, security, archiving, and more, all tightly integrated into one highly reliable and secure platform. This comprehensive range of solutions is designed to help businesses of all sizes connect, collaborate, and take care of their customers more effectively, no matter where they are.

Great products are made even better by great service and support. Earning yet another certification from J.D. Power is a testament to the company's strong processes, world-class training programs, and a culture of continuous improvement. The integration of automation, including AI and Gen-AI tools, has played a critical role in helping maintain these high standards, helping to ensure that Intermedia continues to provide J.D. Power-certified support despite increasing demands. And, to meet the growing needs of its expanding customer base, Intermedia has broadened its global support footprint, delivering world-class service through a diverse team of agents across multiple regions.

Worry-Free ExperienceTM

Outstanding support is one of five pillars in Intermedia's Worry-Free ExperienceTM, alongside security, reliability, onboarding and migration, and regulatory compliance. This approach enables businesses to focus on their operations, not their IT, which is critical in today's work-from-anywhere environment.

"We are incredibly proud to receive our 8th J.D. Power certification, especially as our product portfolio continues to evolve and grow more sophisticated," said Urvashi Sheth, Chief Customer Officer at Intermedia . "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional service and meeting the diverse and expanding communication needs of our customers. Our dedicated support representatives, backed by outstanding training and advanced AI tools, embody a customer-first mindset and a passion for helping partners and customers succeed. The introduction of automation, including AI and Gen-AI-based tools, has been pivotal in empowering Intermedia to consistently maintain these high standards."

"Intermedia has provided consistently outstanding service for many years which is a reflection of their unwavering commitment to their customers," said Mark Miller, Practice Leader, Customer Service Advisory, J.D. Power. "This certification is extremely challenging and as we evaluated their support operations all over the world against dozens of best practices, we could see why their customers scored them so high in our customer satisfaction research.

Congratulations to the entire Intermedia team on another job well done."

About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 145,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support eight times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORETM) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

J.D. Power 2024 Certified Assisted Technical Program. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit

