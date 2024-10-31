Myfitnesspal Teams Up With Nick Chubb To Promote Nutrition's Role In Health And Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app collaborates with Cleveland running back to highlight the critical impact of nutrition on training and overall health

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal,

the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, has partnered with Nick Chubb to showcase how nutrition plays a key role in his and wellness journey. After a season-ending knee injury last year, Chubb turned to MyFitnessPal as one of the tools he used during his recovery, using it to track his nutrition and fitness. Now, as he transitions back to the field, Chubb continues to use MyFitnessPal to stay on top of his health goals.

Nick Chubb

"As a professional athlete, I eat to fuel my performance, but that doesn't mean I'm perfect," said Chubb. "MyFitnessPal helped me track my diet to support my recovery and continues to help me understand how to fuel my body for training. It's a tool that fits into any routine, whether you're pushing your limits or just trying to stay on track."

Chubb's journey back to the field required a rigorous regimen to rebuild his strength and maintain peak performance. MyFitnessPal empowers this kind of dedication by providing tools that not only track calories, but focus on essential nutrients, like protein, to meet specific health and fitness goals. The app helps members hit their macro goals, monitor nutrition and progress, and sync with fitness devices for a comprehensive view-all in one place.

"MyFitnessPal gives everyone-from professional athletes striving for peak performance to people looking to live healthier lives-the tools to make more informed food choices for everyday life," said Mike Fisher, MyFitnessPal Chief Executive Officer. "We're delighted to be part of Nick's journey."

MyFitnessPal worked with Athletes First to partner with Nick Chubb, highlighting the significance of nutrition in his journey. Chubb's ongoing use of the app showcases its versatility for both high-performing athletes and everyday use.

About MyFitnessPal

