Death Toll From Russian Air Strike In Kharkiv Rises To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the death toll from a Russian has risen to three - the body of a 15-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram .

“The body of the child was taken out from under the rubble,” he wrote.

Russian bomb kills two, injures 34residents

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of October 30, Russian invaders struck a nine-story residential building in the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. The hit almost completely destroyed the entrance.

There was information about two dead and 36 wo unded.