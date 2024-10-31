Death Toll From Russian Air Strike In Kharkiv Rises To Three
10/31/2024 9:12:20 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the death toll from a Russian airstrike has risen to three - the body of a 15-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram .
“The body of the child was taken out from under the rubble,” he wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of October 30, Russian invaders struck a nine-story residential building in the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. The hit almost completely destroyed the entrance.
There was information about two dead and 36 wo unded.
