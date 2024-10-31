Saudi FM, Palestinian PM Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza Strip

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa discussed on Thursday latest developments in the Gaza Strip. This came during a phone call received by the Saudi Minister, the Saudi Foreign Ministery said in a statement During the call, both sides also discussed bilateral relations and efforts made regarding the situation in Gaza.(end) ash

