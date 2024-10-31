Saudi FM, Palestinian PM Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza Strip
Date
10/31/2024 9:08:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa discussed on Thursday latest developments in the Gaza Strip.
This came during a phone call received by the Saudi Minister, the Saudi Foreign Ministery said in a statement
During the call, both sides also discussed bilateral relations and efforts made regarding the situation in Gaza.(end)
ash
MENAFN31102024000071011013ID1108838003
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.