Saudi FM, Palestinian PM Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza Strip


10/31/2024 9:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan and Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa discussed on Thursday latest developments in the Gaza Strip.
This came during a phone call received by the Saudi Minister, the Saudi Foreign Ministery said in a statement
During the call, both sides also discussed bilateral relations and efforts made regarding the situation in Gaza.(end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

