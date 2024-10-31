The 9Th Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, World's Most Prominent Corporate Golf Tournament, Returned To Dubai On The 29Th October 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai's champion will represent the city in the Turkish World Cup Grand Finals

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline, arrived in Dubai at the Dubai Creek & Yacht Club with the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup on 29th October. Local high-profile figures and members of the business community attended the event.



Since its inception in 2013, the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup now brings together over 8,000 players who compete against one another in more than 118 tournaments in 67 countries worldwide.



The event at the Dubai Creek & Yacht Club was the 103rd of 118 tournaments in this year's Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup – with the victors competing in the Grand Finals in Türkiye later this year. From a global total of 118, those that win will go through to the Grand Finals and have the chance to stay & play at Gloria Serenity Resort & Gloria Golf Club on the Turkish Golf Coast.



Representing Dubai, Alok Pant secured their champion position with 45 points, and Sameer Baht was runner-up, while Greogory Mathieu came third.



The Closest to the Pin competition was won by Narinda Ahuja for the men and Nonita Chand for the women. Lee I'Ons won the lowest gross score with a score of +4.



Turkish Airlines General Manager in Dubai, Mehmed Zingal said:“We warmly thank all of our guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup here in Dubai a huge success. Once again, it was a thrilling tournament in the TAWGC series, congratulations to our winner, Alok Pant. We wish him the best of luck in Türkiye.”



All Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup finalists will fly to Türkiye with the comfort and luxury of the Turkish Airlines' Business Class.



Turkish Airlines' support makes the past events, such as the Turkish Airlines Open and TAWGC in Antalya, an international premium destination for golfers with outstanding facilities.



The Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup 2024 is supported by Gloria Hotels & Resorts and Ruck & Maul.

