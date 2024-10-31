More Health Systems And Hiring Firms Turn To Clinician Big Data To Manage Clinical Staff

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Axuall will reduce physician recruiting and onboarding times for three new organizations

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axuall , the leader in clinical workforce intelligence, is proud to announce new relationships with three organizations - Inova System, Community Health Network, and PayrHealth. These healthcare organizations are collaborating with Axuall to further transform recruiting, optimizing, and planning of their clinician workforces. By accessing Axuall's Clinician Data Network, which consists of 19,000 primary sources and 19 billion claims representing 1.1 million physicians nationwide, organizations can onboard clinicians over 15 days faster than traditional methods. This significantly enhances operating margins and ensures adequate staffing at care sites.

Each partner will integrate products from Axuall's suite of solutions, including:



Axuall Confirm: An intelligent data network that streamlines the submission and verification of clinician applications through a clinician-friendly wallet, cutting processing time by as much as 70% Axuall Explore: A national search engine that enables precision clinician identification, qualification, engagement, and onboarding for healthcare recruitment efforts while providing the tools and data for robust analysis of healthcare providers, facilities, and markets for strategic workforce planning.

Here's how the solutions will improve the workforce management of each organization:



Inova Health System

The Northern Virginia health system selected Axuall's Confirm and Explore solutions for its staff of over 5,000 clinicians, which provides access to timely data that can be directly incorporated into its credentialing and privileging software. When hiring future clinicians, recruiters will have insights into Axuall's clinician phenotypes consisting of a clinician's care settings, employment types, clinical focus, and practice status, enabling them to conduct precision searches and pursue the most qualified candidates.

Community Health Network

Axuall Confirm will streamline the onboarding process and provide continuous data monitoring for more than 7,000 clinicians in the Community Health Network system. Access to Axuall's data network will allow the Indiana healthcare system to onboard staff more quickly and with less risk.

PayrHealth The leading Payor Relationship Management solution that helps providers negotiate contracts and reimbursements, optimize billing, and streamline credentialing, will now use Axuall Confirm to provide credentialing services for its network of provider customers.

Charlie Lougheed, the CEO and founder of Axuall, says the partnerships will significantly improve working conditions in healthcare.



"Clinician data can address so many large-scale, difficult-to-tackle issues in healthcare, like workforce shortages and burnout," he said. "Within Axuall's Workforce Intelligence Network, our partners have access to a data set representing over a million practicing physicians, providing them with the necessary insights to hire strategically and plan methodically, ensuring they're equipped to provide a better working environment."

With nearly 20,000 new clinicians benefiting from Axuall's partnerships over the past several months, health systems have an exciting opportunity to save significant time in the credentialing process and begin generating revenue much quicker.



About Axuall

Built with leading healthcare systems, Axuall is a workforce intelligence company powered by a patented national real-time practitioner data network. The technology enables healthcare systems, staffing firms, telehealth, and health plans to dramatically reduce onboarding and enrollment time while also providing unique, powerful data insights for network planning, analytics, and reporting. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Jeff Rusack

KNB Communications

[email protected]

