SPX FLOW Invests $2.5 Million In Bydgoszcz Facility To Quicken Customer Response

SPX FLOW, is proud to announce the expansion of its largest site in Bydgoszcz, Poland. This expansion introduces the new "EMEA Distribution Center (DC)," a strategic move designed to expedite the delivery of aftermarket parts to customers throughout Europe. By establishing a centralized distribution hub in Bydgoszcz, the company aims to optimize its chain, reduce delivery times and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

The EMEA DC is stocked with extensive APV® inventory and more brands totalling more than 6,000 SKUs. This encompasses a wide range of maintenance parts, ready to be shipped directly to customer sites.

"By carefully studying our customer's spare part buying patterns for more than five years, we are able to forecast required SKU levels based on product type and quantities of each," says EMEA DC Aftermarket Manager, Slawomir Jedrej. "This allows us to ensure the new center is stocked with the right parts to quickly meet the needs of our customers."

"All plants require maintenance in the product lifecycle, and without the correct spare products when you need them, you can't produce anything," says Christy Van Eck, SPX FLOW Global Product Manager, Aftermarket. "The new EMEA DC provides customers with peace of mind knowing they can source their required spare parts quickly and efficiently."

Customers can expect improved order accuracy and reduced shipping costs, resulting in enhanced efficiency in response time by up to 30%.

