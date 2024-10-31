Hallador Energy Company Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call For November 12, 2024 At 5:00 P.M. ET
Date
10/31/2024 8:48:36 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador energy Company (“Hallador” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: HNRG), will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.
Hallador's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company's investor relations team, Elevate IR, at ... .
Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
About Hallador
Hallador Energy Company (Nasdaq: HNRG) is a vertically-integrated Independent Power Producer (IPP) based in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Company has two core businesses: Hallador Power Company, LLC, which produces electricity and capacity at its one Gigawatt (GW) Merom Generating Station, and Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces and supplies fuel to the Merom Generating Station and other companies. To learn more about Hallador, visit the Company's website at .
Company Contact
Marjorie Hargrave
Chief Financial Officer
(303) 917-0777
...
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
...
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108837889
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.