Navitas Showcases World’S First 8.5Kw AI Data Center Power Supply Using Gan & Sic At China’S Premier Power Electronics Conference

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas (Nasdaq: NVTS), the leader in next-generation GaNFastTM gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiCTM silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, will showcase its latest innovations at the 2024 China Power and Conversion and the 27th Annual Academic Conference and of the China Power Society (CPEEC & CPSSC 2024 ), held in Xi'an from November 8th - 11th, 2024.

At 'Planet Navitas' (Booth 3-011), visitors can discover the AI Power Roadmap, which showcases the world's first 8.5 kW OCP AI data center power supply implementing GaNSafe and Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs , alongside the highest power density 4.5 kW AI data center power supply on the planet. Navitas also developed the 'IntelliWeave ' patented digital control combined with high-power GaNSafeTM and Gen 3-Fast SiC MOSFETs, optimized for AI data center power supplies, enabling PFC peak efficiencies to 99.3% and reducing power losses by 30% compared to existing solutions. Additionally, industry-leading solutions include a 6.6kW 2-in-1 EV on-board charger (OBC) utilizing a hybrid GaNSafe and GeneSiC design and fast-charging solutions for consumer electronics with the latest GaNSlim family.

The new GaNSlim family offers a highly integrated GaN solution with autonomous EMI control and loss-less sensing that enables the industry's fastest, smallest, and most efficient solution in an optimized DPAK-4L package, ideal for mobile, consumer, and home appliance applications up to 500 W.

Enabled by over 20 years of SiC innovation leadership, GeneSiC technology leads on performance with the Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs with 'trench-assisted planar ' technology. This proprietary technology provides world-leading performance over temperature, delivering cool-running, fast-switching, and superior robustness to support up to 3x more powerful AI data centers and faster charging EVs.

As China's premier power electronics event, CPSSC gathers industry leaders, researchers, and enterprises to explore breakthrough technologies shaping the future of power electronics. This year's focus is on high-efficiency, high-power density solutions.“CPSSC is a key platform to showcase Navitas' role in advancing power electronics,” said Charles Zha, VP & GM of Navitas China.“Our GaNSafe, GaNSlim, and Gen-3 Fast SiC technologies highlight our commitment to enabling higher efficiency, faster charging, and more powerful applications, aligning with CPSSC's vision of powering the future.”

Navitas will also present technical papers and host industrial sessions, sharing insights into GaN and SiC technologies and their real-world applications.

Navitas' CPSSC 2024 Program Highlights:



November 10



Paper Presentation:

Research on Parasitic False Turn-On Behaviour of SiC MOSFETs with 0V Turn-Off Gate Voltage

13:20-13:40 | Xiangyang Zhou, Bin Li, Xiucheng Huang, Jason Zhang

Industrial Session:

Bi-Directional GaN for Improving Efficiency in Micro-Inverters

14:30-15:00 | Simon Qin, Sr. Staff Application Engineer





November 11





Technical Presentation:

Achieving 99.4% Efficiency in GaN-based Interleaving CrM TTP PFC

08:30-09:00 | Wenhao Yu, Sr. Application Engineer





Technology Showcase:

GaNSlim IC: Redefining Efficiency in Cost-Effective Power Supplies

10:20-10:50 | Ye Hu, Technical Marketing Manager

Industry Insights:

Opportunities and Challenges of Single-Stage Converters for On-Board Chargers

13:00-13:30 | Justin Zhu, Sr. Technical Marketing Manager



About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiCTM power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry's first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty . Navitas is the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

