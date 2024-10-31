Lumenai Named Finalist For Best Multi-Asset Solution By The 2024 CIO Industry Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lumenai Investments has been named a finalist for the Best Multi-Asset Solution by the 2024 CIO Innovation Awards.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lumenai Investments , a quantitative and AI-driven investment manager, has been named a finalist for Best Multi-Asset Solution by the 2024 CIO Industry Innovation Awards, which honor performance and innovation in asset management and institutional investing. Winners will be revealed on December 10, 2024, at a ceremony at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

The awards process began in May with nominations from select industry participants, after which the CIO panel assessed nominees on performance, strategy innovation, industry impact, and success factors. This internal panel will ultimately determine the winners across categories within the Asset Management & Servicing Awards, including the Best Multi-Asset Solution.

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Lumenai is among the first firms to offer AI-powered investment management as a service for investment professionals. The firm's quantitative, AI-powered platform streamlines the complexities of strategy research, portfolio management, trading, and performance reporting-enabling financial professionals to enhance productivity and focus on clients, investment strategy, and alpha.

Lumenai's AI-driven multi-asset portfolios, GO Quality and GO Dividends, are designed to outperform their benchmarks by delivering alpha with comparable risk levels. GO Quality emphasizes high-quality stocks featuring strong balance sheets, profitability, and stable earnings, while GO Dividends seeks income generation by focusing on companies with attractive dividends.

“We're proud to introduce AI-driven investment management as a service, and this recognition of the quality and innovation in our multi-asset portfolios is appreciated by our team and clients alike,” said John Bailey , Founder and CEO of Lumenai Investments.

About Lumenai

Lumenai is an outsourced quantitative and AI-powered investment manager that wants to make active investing effortless for financial professionals. Its investment process is powered by ETS Asset Management Factory, a research and advisory firm that has specialized in quantitative and AI investing since 1987. Learn more at

About Chief Investment Officer - CIO

Our mission is to inform and network the world's largest asset owners and the people who advise them. CIO's website provides the latest news, opinion, and research focusing on the overarching investment issues affecting public and corporate pension plans, endowments, foundations, healthcare capital pools, and sovereign wealth funds. Learn more at

