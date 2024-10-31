S&P Global Market Intelligence And Marketaxess Announce Strategic Fixed-Income Data Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Intelligence (SPGMI), a leading provider of information services and solutions to the global markets, and MarketAxess Holdings (Nasdaq: MKTX ), the operator of a leading electronic trading for fixed-income securities,

today announced a strategic data partnership that will result in increased transparency and efficiency for the fixed-income markets.

Core to the partnership will be the integration of S&P Global Bond Reference Data into the MarketAxess suite of data products, and the inclusion of MarketAxess CP+TM

real-time pricing into S&P Global's

Evaluated Bond Pricing.

MarketAxess CP+ is a real-time bond pricing source for Global Credit, Rates and Emerging Markets powered by AI and proprietary data, including the company's global fixed-income trading platform and TraX® data. With two-sided prices delivered every 15 to 60 seconds, clients rely on MarketAxess CP+ for price discovery, transaction cost analysis, and automated trading strategies.

Combining S&P Global's Evaluated Bond Pricing of over 1.2 million Corporate, Sovereign and Municipal bonds

with MarketAxess CP+ is expected to result in more consistent pricing and greater efficiencies across the trade lifecycle including front, middle and back-office functions.

"We are excited about this collaboration as it connects a market-leading institutional trading platform with a leading data provider, bringing transparency and consistency in data used across the different functions of our customers, said Laura Misher, Vice President at S&P Global Market Intelligence . "Additionally, our combined expertise will allow us to develop solutions that will address customer challenges across the trade lifecycle."

"Incorporating CP+ into S&P Global Evaluated Bond

Pricing service will enable our firms to close the gaps between best execution, intraday trading decisions and end-of-day valuation," said Kat Sweeney, Global Head of Data and ETF Solutions at MarketAxess . "We are thrilled to be working with S&P Global Market Intelligence, an innovator across the entire fixed-income ecosystem, to further our common goal of bringing more transparency to the fixed-income cash and ETF markets."

The data integration is expected to start in the first half of 2025 and will also enable the two companies to differentiate their existing product offerings and innovate new solutions.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit .

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX ) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 2,000 firms leverage MarketAxess' patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading ® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through an advanced full trading lifecycle solution that includes automated trading solutions, intelligent data and index products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at and on X @MarketAxess.

