API Management Market Forecast Report 2024-2028: Rise In AI-Based API Management Applications Leading To Massive Demand During The Forecast Period

The API management market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.17 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing use of digital payment solutions, surging advancement in IoT and big data, and increased demand of API-based connectivity.

This report on the API management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The API management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment



Cloud On-premises

By Region



North America

APAC

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing number of digital wallets as one of the prime reasons driving the API management market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of partnerships and mergers & acquisitions among vendors, and rise in AI-based API management applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the API management market covers the following areas:



API Management Market sizing

API Management Market forecast API Management Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading API management market vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Inc.

Axway Software SA

Boomi LP

Broadcom Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kong Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Postman Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Sensedia SA

Software AG

TIBCO Software Inc.

Torry Harris Business Solutions

Workato Inc. WSO2 Inc.

