Opening Of New Mortgage Covered Bonds (SDRO) Financing Flexlån®

31 October 2024

Company Announcement number 80/2024

Opening of new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) financing FlexLån®





Realkredit Danmark will open 12 new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of traditional FlexLån® and four new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of FlexLån® with government guarantee.

For further information on the characteristics of the bonds, please see appendix.

The final terms of the bonds will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

