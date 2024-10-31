Global markets show cautious demeanor as investors ‘wait and see’ before elections

(MENAFN) Global markets are displaying a cautious demeanor as they seek direction in light of recently released macroeconomic data and corporate earnings. Investors have largely adopted a “wait-and-see” approach, particularly with the upcoming US presidential elections on the horizon. This sentiment is compounded by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which continue to influence risk appetite across markets. These uncertainties have led to an increased demand for the US dollar, as traders anticipate a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve during its November meeting, prompting a reevaluation of risk positions.



In addition to currency fluctuations, US 10-year Treasury bond yields also saw a notable increase, climbing to 4.26 percent last week—the highest level since July. The yields have further surpassed 4.30 percent this week, reflecting rising expectations of monetary policy changes. As a consequence of these developments, global stock indices recorded losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.7 percent, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 saw declines of 1 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. In contrast, gold prices surged to a record high of USD2,770 per troy ounce, underscoring its status as a safe haven amid global uncertainty.



As the markets brace for this week’s upcoming releases of third-quarter growth figures, personal consumption data, and labor statistics, attention remains fixed on how these indicators might influence market trends. With the November 5 election approaching, the outcome is poised to have significant ramifications not only for the US markets but also for global economic stability. Republican candidate Donald Trump has outlined plans to impose new tariffs, cut taxes, and ramp up fossil fuel production. Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris aims to continue the policies of President Joe Biden, focusing on reducing costs and taxes for the middle class.



Neither candidate currently holds a decisive advantage in key swing states, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the election results. Historical data suggests that US presidential races can heavily influence investor behavior; for instance, the 2020 elections triggered notable market fluctuations. As this election draws near, analysts predict that market volatility is likely to increase, particularly if results are delayed due to recounts or legal disputes, which may further complicate market dynamics in the days following the election.

MENAFN31102024000045015839ID1108837792