PhotonPay , an innovative digital infrastructure service provider, debuted at Money20/20 USA 2024, the leading global

fintech event held in Las Vegas, October 27-30, connecting innovative thinkers from the payment, fintech, and services industries to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies that are shaping the future of fintech and financial services.

PhotonPay at Money20/20 USA 2024: Driving the Future of Global Payments

Money20/20 USA 2024 gathered over 3500+ enterprises, 500 speakers and more than 250 sessions. Under the theme of "Human X Machine", the event explored the evolving relationship between AI and financial with a particular focus on how partnerships between key players in fintech and financial services are driving innovation in the industry.

At the event, PhotonPay showcased how its cutting-edge global payment solutions are transforming enterprise payments and engaging with industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and advancements in financial technology. The company's core products, including Global Accounts, Card Issuing, Online Payments, Payouts, FX Management, and Embedded Finance, were highlighted for their ability to provide secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for enterprises worldwide. By simplifying complex global payments and offering tailored solutions, PhotonPay empowers businesses of all sizes to thrive in global markets, from streamlining global payments to improving liquidity management.

As a fintech card issuer for the Greater China region of the Discover® Global Network, PhotonPay is committed to strengthening its partnerships with financial institutions and technology leaders to further strengthen its capacity to deliver secure and reliable payment solutions.

Since PhotonPay was founded, it has always put the safety of customers' funds in the first place, serving more than 200,000 enterprises of different sizes from all over the world, applying and obtaining payment licenses or permits from Hong Kong SAR, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other countries, and collaborating with top-tier banks and global financial institutions to continuously build innovative products and services.

Capitalizing on the new opportunities brought about by digital globalization, PhotonPay remains committed to building innovative digital infrastructure. PhotonPay will continue to explore more potential partnerships to shape the future of fintech and drive global financial ecosystem development.

About PhotonPay

Founded in 2015, PhotonPay is a digital financial infrastructure providing global cash management services to businesses. Our innovative core products include Global Accounts, Card Issuing, Online Payments, Payouts, FX Management and Embedded Finance.

With a strong compliance culture and technological innovation capabilities, PhotonPay is building a digital payment network to take the friction out of global payments and enhance operational efficiency for businesses operating on a global scale.

Headquarters in Hong Kong and providing localized services through eight international offices, PhotonPay partners with a network of top-tier banks and global financial institutions and serving more than 200,000 enterprises globally.

SOURCE PhotonPay

