First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights



Net income of $19.5 million, or $0.81 diluted EPS

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $19.8 million, or $0.83 diluted EPS

Loan growth of 1% helped drive second consecutive quarter of net interest income expansion

16.6% year-over-year growth for wealth management and insurance combined

Tangible value per share increased 6.6% in the quarter Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share

“We are pleased to deliver another solid and consistent quarter of financial results,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Healthy growth in loans, core deposits, and noninterest income, along with the sustainable strength in our asset quality, helped fuel our operating results for the period. We strengthened our balance sheet with a reduction in borrowings and subordinated debt while increasing tangible book value per share by nearly 7% in the quarter and 26% from last September. We continue to advance on our strategic initiatives to deliver exceptional value to our customers, communities, and shareholders,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $0.8 million, or 1.4% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Interest income increased by $2.5 million primarily driven by loan growth and repricing of maturing loans, as well as a remix of lower yielding securities into cash. Interest expense increased by $1.7 million primarily in higher rates on money market accounts and repricing of CD's. The increase was primarily early in the quarter and stabilized in the second half of the period. In addition, the Company paid off $55.0 million of brokered CD's that matured at the end of September and carried an average rate of 5.3%.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $7.1 million, or 14.1%. Interest income increased by $10.7 million and interest expense increased $3.6 million. The increases were partially driven by the addition of Blackhawk, which closed in the middle of the third quarter last year. In addition, higher rates on new loan originations and refinancing have outpaced higher interest costs.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.35% for the third quarter of 2024, which was a decline of one basis point compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields increased by eight basis points, while the average cost of funds increased by nine basis points. Accretion income for the quarter was $3.6 million, which was a decrease of $0.1 million from the prior quarter.

In comparison to the third quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 29 basis points, with an average earnings asset increase of 46 basis points versus the average cost of funds increase of 17 basis points. The increases were due to higher rates on new and renewed loans and deposits.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $5.62 billion, representing an increase of $54.0 million, or 1.0% compared to the prior quarter. Loan growth was well diversified primarily between commercial real estate, agricultural operating, and commercial and industrial. The largest decline was in consumer loans.

Asset Quality

The Company's asset quality metrics were solid again in the third quarter reflecting the strength of the credit culture. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $0.5 million to $68.8 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.22%. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $1.3 million and the Company had net charge offs of $0.8 million in the period. Also, at the end of the third quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.32%, and the ACL to non-performing loans was 377%. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.27% at quarter end. Non-performing loans decreased by $0.8 million in the period to $18.2 million. Special mention loans increased $7.4 million in the quarter to $38.2 million. Substandard loans increased $1.4 million in the period to $29.0 million.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.09 billion, which represented a decrease of $26.9 million, or 0.04% from the prior quarter. The decrease included $55.0 million of brokered CD's that had an average rate of 5.30% and matured at the end of the quarter. Excluding these brokered CD's, deposits increased in the period primarily with higher CD's more than offsetting a decline in interest bearing demand deposits. In addition, the Company reduced its FHLB advances by $25.0 million in the quarter. In comparison to the prior quarter, the average cost of funds increased in the third quarter of 2024 to 2.00%.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased and cancelled $16.0 million of its outstanding 3.95% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (“Notes”). The Notes were purchased at a discount in the open market and generated a gain, net of the discount and fees, of $0.4 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $23.0 million compared to $22.4 million in the prior quarter. Wealth management revenues increased $0.4 million primarily on higher brokerage and trust fees and ended the period with $6.4 billion in assets under management. Ag services revenue totaled $1.8 million in the quarter most of which was farm management income versus land sales. Insurance revenues declined $0.5 million compared to the prior quarter due to regular seasonality in the business. Other income increased $0.9 million in the period and included a net gain on the repurchase of a portion of the Company's subordinated Notes.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased $3.6 million when excluding the impacts from securities gains and losses. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and growth in insurance revenues.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $53.9 million compared to $51.4 million in the prior quarter. The increase was partially driven by the acquisition of Mid Rivers Insurance Group, which closed on July 9th. In addition, expenses were higher in salaries and benefits driven by higher incentive compensation and medical insurance expenses. Debit card expense increased $0.6 million due to higher usage and the annual service provider incentive credit in the second quarter. Net occupancy and equipment increased by $0.5 million on higher software license costs. The current quarter included $0.2 million in acquisition and integration costs.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expenses increased $6.8 million. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk and organic growth, including the impacts from higher inflation, partially offset with lower acquisition and integration costs.

The Company's efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the third quarter 2024 was 61.3% compared to 59.6% in the prior quarter and 58.6% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company's capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the“well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows: