Konica Minolta Healthcare And Quinsite Partner To Bring Comprehensive Workflow And Operational Analytics To Exa Platform Users

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas and Quinsite announced today a partnership that will integrate Quinsite's Comprehensive Healthcare Analytics PlatformTM into the Exa® Platform. Through this partnership, Exa users will have the capability to apply advanced analytics to clinical, and operational data, generating real-time insights into key metrics such as physician productivity, patient flow and billing accuracy.

Quinsite's cloud-based analytics tools harness big data, business intelligence and machine learning to provide healthcare leaders visibility across their entire organization to make data-driven decisions. These integrated insights help to identify trends, improve operational efficiency, optimize resource utilization, drive quality care and audit billing and payments for improved fiscal health.

Because the Exa Platform is a web-based healthcare IT solution that provides a single database and single application across all modules – PACS, RIS and Billing – users will be able to analyze virtually any aspect of their imaging services with Quinsite's Comprehensive Healthcare Analytics Platform. This new partnership builds on the vision that Konica Minolta has for the Exa Platform as a fully integrated enterprise imaging solution that brings data and analytics to the forefront of radiology department operations and strategic decision making.

“Konica Minolta is thrilled to add Quinsite and its business intelligence capabilities to the Exa Platform to help our customers make better operational decisions, sooner,” says Kevin Chlopecki, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta Healthcare HCIT.“As we continue to expand the depth and breadth of the Exa Platform, we are building an ecosystem of best-in-class solutions that complement our infrastructure for managing data across the imaging workflow. Quinsite delivers a unique capability to our customers to help them do more for their business and patients.”

“We're excited to partner with Konica Minolta, a highly respected leader in their field, known for their expertise and first-class reputation,” says Jeff Maze, Chief Executive Officer, Quinsite.“This collaboration allows us to bring advanced analytics to healthcare leaders, helping them achieve operational and financial success with integrated data insights that offer a clear advantage in navigating today's complex landscape. We look forward to the significant impact we'll make together.”

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company's focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta's DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta's innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook , or visit .

Contact:

Mary Beth Massat

224.578.2388

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at