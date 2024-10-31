BD² And DBSA Partner To Improve The Lives Of People Living With Bipolar Disorder

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership provides support and resources to bipolar disorder study participants, fostering community

Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BD2: Breakthrough Discoveries for Thriving with Bipolar Disorder and Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) are pleased to announce a partnership that will provide peer support, community-building opportunities, and wellness tools to participants in the BD2 Integrated study, an initiative which seeks to gain new insights into bipolar disorder and accelerate improvements to bipolar care.

“DBSA is a recognized leader in peer support training, and we know the difference this support is making in the lives of thousands of people living with bipolar disorder and their families,” said Emily Baxi, PhD, program director of the BD2 Integrated Network and a director at the Milken Institute.“This partnership presents a unique opportunity to leverage DBSA's expertise and collaborate with an organization that is dedicated to providing hope, help, support, and education to people living with mood disorders.”

The BD2 Integrated Network is a groundbreaking, two-pronged approach connecting bipolar disorder research and care. It combines a traditional longitudinal cohort study of 4,000 participants, designed to generate in-depth phenotypes of bipolar disorder over time, and a learning health network, designed to iteratively improve outcomes for people with bipolar disorder.

The partnership with DBSA will include peer support and wellness resources for Integrated Network participants. These tools are designed to foster community, improve health outcomes, and provide valuable data-driven insight into best practices for supporting holistic wellness so that people living with bipolar disorder are empowered to thrive. DBSA will facilitate connection and interaction with study participants through peer support sessions and information, cultivating encouragement and hope throughout the duration of the study.

“Peer support is a critical evidence-based tool that helps people with mood disorders build community and understand they are not alone. Our hope is that the BD2 Integrated Network study participants will find these support networks helpful in their daily life and that this support will boost long-term involvement and engagement in the study,” said Michael Pollock, CEO of DBSA.

Learn more about the Integrated Network at bipolardiscoveries.org/our-work/integrated-network .

CONTACT: BD2: Breakthrough Discoveries for Thriving with Bipolar Disorder ...