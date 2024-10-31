Sensus Healthcare To Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Business Update Conference Call On Thursday, November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will hold a call on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2024. In addition, management will provide a business update and a discussion on recent and upcoming milestones.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using this link . Upon registration participants will receive a unique dial-in number that will permit them to bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register can access the conference call by dialing 844-481-2811 (U.S. and Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0676 (International). Please direct the operator to be connected to the Sensus Healthcare conference call.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at this link , which also can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a telephone replay will be available until December 14, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S. Toll Free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Toll Free) or 412-317-0088 (International). At the system prompt, enter the replay code 3932512 followed by the # sign. An archived webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a period of time.





About Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

...

