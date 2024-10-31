Standard Biotools To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools (NASDAQ: LAB) today announced that its management team will participate in the following investor in the month of November:



UBS Global Healthcare on November 12 th , 2024

President and CEO, Michael Egholm, PhD, will participate in a corporate presentation on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 1:15 p.m. PT Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 19 th – 21 st , 2024

President and CEO, Michael Egholm, PhD, will participate in a corporate presentation on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. GMT

Available presentations will be webcast live and available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at Events & Presentations . A recording will be archived and available on the Standard BioTools Investor Relations page at investors.standardbio.com .

