The last mile delivery market in Brazil is forecasted to grow by USD 4.01 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery, growing sector in Brazil, and growing number of warehouses in Brazil.

This report on the last mile delivery market in Brazil provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the growing integration of last mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies as one of the prime reasons driving the last mile delivery market in Brazil growth during the next few years. Also, emphasis on offering services to specific end-user segments and strong focus on technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The last mile delivery market in Brazil is segmented as below:

By Service



B2C B2B

By End-user



E-commerce

Food and groceries delivery

Pharmaceuticals Others

The report on the last mile delivery market in Brazil covers the following areas:



Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil sizing

Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil forecast Last Mile Delivery Market in Brazil industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading last mile delivery market in Brazil vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



