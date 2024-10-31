Waldorf Plastic Surgeon On Fat Grafting For Breast Augmentation And Facial Rejuvenation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Board-certified plastic surgeon Ayman Hakki, MD at Luxxery Boutique explains the potential benefits of grafting (fat injections) for aesthetic enhancement.

WALDORF, MD, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Individuals who are interested in popular cosmetic enhancement procedures such as breast augmentation and facial rejuvenation have more options than ever to find a plastic surgery solution that can provide optimal results.In particular, a known as fat grafting (sometimes referred to as“fat transfer” or“fat injections”), has allowed Dr. Ayman R. Hakki, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Waldorf , to offer many of his patients an alternative option for aesthetic rejuvenation that can produce long-lasting results and numerous additional advantages for ideal candidates.Dr. Hakki explains that fat grafting is essentially a procedure that extracts excess fat from one area of the patient's body via liposuction, then transfers the fat to another area that has been targeted for rejuvenation. For instance, when fat grafting is utilized for a procedure such as natural breast augmentation , the relocated fat can enlarge the breasts without relying on the placement of breast implants.Fat grafting can also be performed in tandem with breast augmentation that does utilize implants in order to provide additional contour refinement and to correct signs of asymmetry so the results can look as natural as possible. Dr. Hakki notes that, while some patients may be good candidates for a standalone fat grafting procedure to enhance the size of their breasts, this procedure can typically only provide an enlargement of about one cup-size. He adds that, for patients who would like a more significant enlargement, breast implants alone, or along with fat grafting to further enhance the results, may be a more suitable solution.For patients who are considering facial rejuvenation, Dr. Hakki says facial fat transfer offers several advantages depending on one's specific goals. He often recommends fat grafting to the face for patients who would like to address concerns such as: reduced volume in the cheeks that are causing a“sunken” appearance; prominent“smile lines” or wrinkles between the sides of the nose and the mouth (nasolabial folds); irregular contours affecting specific facial areas; or hollowness in the tear troughs. Dr. Hakki says fat injections can be very effective for minimizing signs of facial aging, and the results can last several years for many patients, which can sometimes make this treatment more preferable over dermal fillers for some individuals.According to Dr. Hakki, one of the most significant advantages of fat grafting is its ability to produce a dual-benefit for patients: recontouring one area of the body with liposuction in order to enhance another area. The liposuction component of the procedure can be performed in the abdomen, hips, buttocks, love handles, or other region where there is a sufficient amount of excess fat that can be extracted for relocation. Once that step is complete, the fat cells will be processed and prepared for injection into the area of the body targeted for enhancement. Both steps of the procedure are typically performed on an outpatient basis, with patients able to return home the same day.Dr. Hakki states that fat grafting procedures can be performed on their own, or they can be included in a Mommy Makeover, which is a customized procedure designed to incorporate at least two or more cosmetic enhancement options for patients who are looking for more comprehensive aesthetic rejuvenation. He asserts that fat grafting ultimately offers ideal candidates a way to renew their appearance with exceptionally long-lasting results. With that in mind, he notes that, while many individuals are able to achieve their goals after a single fat injection treatment, it may require more than one treatment session to produce the best possible results for some patients. Dr. Hakki says an initial consultation can help determine one's candidacy for fat grafting and whether the potential results of this treatment can align with their needs and goals.Ultimately, Dr. Hakki advises that prospective patients interested in“natural” breast augmentation or facial fat grafting procedures should be sure they choose a qualified, board-certified plastic surgeon to help them achieve their goals. During a detailed consultation, Dr. Hakki maintains that the surgeon should be able to provide proper guidance on the best procedure based on the individual's cosmetic concerns, aesthetic objectives, unique body type, and health history. Additionally, Dr. Hakki encourages individuals to feel confident in asking their surgeon any questions they may have about the chosen procedure and recovery process to make a well-informed decision that is best for them.About Dr. Ayman R. HakkiCertified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Ayman R. Hakki has been a practicing plastic surgeon for more than three decades and serves as the Director of Luxxery Boutique in Waldorf, MD. Dr. Hakki is experienced in a full range of cosmetic procedures for the breasts, body, face, and skin. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and an active member of The Aesthetic Society® (formerly known as the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery) and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons®. Dr. Hakki has also served as an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Plastic Surgery at Georgetown University Hospital. 