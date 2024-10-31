Gas Explosion In Russia's Cherkessk Kills Two, Injures 11
(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Oct 31 (IANS) Two people were killed and 11 others injured in a gas explosion at an apartment building in the Russian city of Cherkessk on Thursday, regional emergency services reported.
The regional department of the emergencies Ministry for the Karachay-Circassian Republic said in a Telegram post that three individuals had been rescued from the debris and transferred to medical personnel.
Fifty-two residents were evacuated from the building while fire and rescue teams continued working to clear the rubble, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the Russian emergency services.
