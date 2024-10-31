عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CORRECTION: Aker Solutions ASA: Third-Quarter Results 2024


10/31/2024 8:01:23 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today published its third-quarter results for 2024.

Correction: A revised version of the presentation is enclosed, addressing an error on slide 15 of the original presentation released at 07:00 CET.

The previous slide incorrectly projected a revenue growth for 2024 of "more than 45%" from 2023-levels.

The correct projection, as stated in this morning's press release and webcast presentation, is "more than 40%" from 2023-levels.

Please find the corrected presentation attached.

For more information, contact:
 Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
[email protected]
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
[email protected]
+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4059606

The following files are available for download:

3Q-2024-Presentation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN31102024003732001241ID1108837675


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search