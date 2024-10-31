CORRECTION: Aker Solutions ASA: Third-Quarter Results 2024
Date
10/31/2024 8:01:23 AM
OSLO, Norway, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today published its third-quarter results for 2024.
Correction: A revised version of the presentation is enclosed, addressing an error on slide 15 of the original presentation released at 07:00 CET.
The previous slide incorrectly projected a revenue growth for 2024 of "more than 45%" from 2023-levels.
The correct projection, as stated in this morning's press release and webcast presentation, is "more than 40%" from 2023-levels.
Please find the corrected presentation attached.
For more information, contact:
Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
[email protected]
+47 470 10 611
Hallvard Norum
media contact
[email protected]
+47 913 80 820
