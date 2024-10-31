(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3PL in Germany 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3PL market in Germany is forecasted to grow by USD 9.29 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growth of and rising adoption of omnichannel retail, increasing use of multimodal transport, and cost benefits of using 3PL.

This report on the 3PL market in Germany provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the emergence of big data as one of the prime reasons driving the 3PL market in Germany growth during the next few years. Also, digital transformation in logistics and growing demand for green logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The 3PL market in Germany is segmented as below:

By End-user



Automotive

Chemical

Consumer goods

Healthcare Others

By Service



Transportation

Warehousing and distribution Others

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3PL market in Germany vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ACP Freight Services Ltd.

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Baltic Logistic Solutions

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CMA CGM SA Group

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

FedEx Corp.

GEODIS

H. P. Therkelsen AS

hansa express logistics GmbH

Imperial Logistics Ltd.

Ital Logistics Ltd.

Kintetsu World Express Inc.

NTG Nordic Transport Group AS

United Parcel Service Inc. XPO Inc.

