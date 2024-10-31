Identity At Risk: Biometrics Congress To Address Privacy In Fraud-Filled Times

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

International on Biometrics, Data, and Administrative Law

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Navarra will host the International Congress on "Biometrics, Administrative Law, and Data," an event where professors, academics, and experts will explore how modern biometric developments powered by Artificial Intelligence address longstanding risks associated with these technologies. Organized by the Public University of Navarra, with support from the of Navarra and tech company Veridas, this Congress aims to provide an in-depth view of biometrics, the administrative law regulation of its applications, and its intrinsic connection to privacy and personal data protection.The Congress will be inaugurated by Patricia Fanlo Mateo, Minister of University, Innovation, and Digital Transformation of the Government of Navarra; Inés Olaizola Nogales, Vice-Rector of Faculty at the Public University of Navarra; and Esteban Morrás Andrés, President and Co-Founder of Veridas and Das-Nano.Mikel Sánchez Yoldi, Solutions Engineering Director at Veridas, will join a panel alongside Julián Fierrez Aguilar, Professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid, to reveal the latest biometric techniques and how these are redefining digital security standards.The following day, Leire Arbona Puértolas, Legal and Compliance Director at Veridas, will discuss the intersection of biometric systems and personal data protection, exploring how these advanced technologies can safeguard user privacy while enabling innovation."In an era where generative AI can create false identities within seconds, modern biometric technologies are designed to counter these threats without compromising user privacy. Veridas offers a revolutionary approach to identity verification, ensuring privacy is built into the very design of our solutions," remarked Mikel Sánchez Yoldi."Data protection and biometrics must go hand-in-hand. When developed and implemented correctly, modern biometric technologies offer a robust solution for verifying identity without infringing on privacy. At Veridas, we place privacy by default and by design at the heart of our solutions. This Congress provides a unique opportunity to discuss how regulation, based on practical applications, can promote technological advancement while safeguarding citizens' fundamental rights," commented Leire Arbona Puértolas.

