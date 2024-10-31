Loftware And Signant Health Announce Availability Of Integrated Clinical Supplies Labeling Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Automates to improve speed, enable compliance, and support scalability

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, and Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, today announced the general availability of their integrated solution. This new offering connects the Loftware Cloud Clinical Trials with Signant Health's GxP Inventory Clinical Supplies Management application .

The new integration supports in three key areas. Firstly, it allows clinical trial master data held in GxP Inventory to be transferred into the Loftware Cloud Clinical Trials platform, removing the risk of errors from manual entry processes. Secondly, print requests can be created and approved directly within the GxP Inventory application, thereby improving efficiency and usability. Finally, print status updates are then sent back from Loftware Cloud Clinical Trials to GxP Inventory automatically, ensuring that forward processes in manufacturing can be initiated promptly.

"We've seen explosive growth in direct-to-site and direct-to-patient clinical trial supply models, as well as requests for just-in-time packaging to accommodate advanced medicinal products," said Oliver Cunningham, vice president of supplies management solutions at Signant. "Loftware's industry-leading labeling capabilities, integrated with our SmartSignals Supplies solution and user workflows, offers customers the agility needed to maximize performance and compliance of their clinical supplies."

Pharmaceutical companies must scale their clinical supplies management capabilities to address the growing volume and complexity of global clinical trials. Reliance on legacy systems or manual processes introduces the risk of delays, errors, and potential non-compliance with regulatory standards. The close integration between Loftware Cloud Clinical Trials and Signant's GxP Inventory Clinical Supplies Management application delivers the automation necessary to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of the end-to-end clinical supplies and labeling process.

Simon Jones, Loftware VP Product Management, Life Sciences, added: "The integration between Loftware Cloud Clinical Trials and Signant 's GxP Inventory marks a significant step forward in automating critical aspects of clinical supply chain management. By streamlining data transfer and automating labeling processes, pharmaceutical companies can now accelerate trial timelines, enhance compliance, and reduce risks, all while maintaining the highest levels of accuracy and efficiency."

Loftware and Signant Health anticipate this as a first release of an evolving product integration intended to support emerging industry best practices. Find out more here.

About Loftware

No matter what the challenge – digital transformation, time to market, or brand authenticity - Loftware can help you make your mark. We understand how global supply chains work and know that each item you produce, and ship is an expression of your company's brand. We can help you improve accuracy, traceability, and compliance while improving the quality, speed, and efficiency of your labeling. Our end-to-end cloud-based labeling platform helps businesses of all sizes manage labeling across their operations and supply chain and our solutions are used to print over 51 billion labels every year. Loftware also fosters supply chain agility and supports evolving customer and regulatory requirements, helping companies save over $200 million in fines annually. And with over 500 industry experts and 1,000 global partners, Loftware maintains a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore making us a trusted partner for companies in automotive, chemicals, clinical trials, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail/apparel, and more.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 25 years, over 600 sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at

Media contacts:



Laura Hindley, Senior PR & Communications Manager, Loftware, [email protected]

Heather Bilinski, Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, Signant Health, [email protected]

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED