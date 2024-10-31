(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Analytics market by Component, Application, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, End-user - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The financial Analytics Market grew from USD 54.45 billion in 2023 to USD 60.37 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.19%, reaching USD 114.44 billion by 2030. This report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:
What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow? Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities? What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market? How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning? What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?
Key growth factors influencing the market include the proliferation of big data, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the growing demand for data-driven decision-making. Additionally, increased regulatory scrutiny in financial reporting demands more sophisticated analytics, presenting substantial opportunities for growth. Companies can leverage cutting-edge tools to anticipate market movements, refine customer experiences, and optimize asset allocation for superior results.
Conversely, limitations such as data privacy concerns, high implementation costs, and the intricacy of integrating advanced analytics into existing systems present challenges. Moreover, talent scarcity in data science and analytics skills can impede swift adoption. Innovations in areas such as real-time analytics, predictive modeling, and advanced algorithms for enhanced data visualization represent potential avenues for research and development. These innovations could facilitate more rapid, accurate forecasting and scenario analysis, offering profound business potential. The financial analytics market is inherently dynamic, constantly evolving with technological advancements, making agility and continual skill development crucial for success.
Companies should focus on personalized solutions and enhancing cybersecurity measures as data privacy concerns rise, tailoring their platforms to meet the diverse needs of different industries and regulatory environments. By addressing these challenges, businesses can effectively harness financial analytics to propel significant growth and maintain a competitive edge.
The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:
Market Penetration: A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market. Market Development: The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development. Market Diversification: In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players. Product Development & Innovation: Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.
Market Dynamics in the Financial Analytics Market
Market Drivers
The increasing complexity of financial markets with the rising need for real-time data analysis Rising potential with the surge in data generation from digital transactions Market Restraints
High cost of implementing financial analytics solutions Market Opportunities
Integration of blockchain technology in financial analytics solutions Increasing availability of regulatory standards and compliance for the management of financial management Market Challenges
Concerns regarding data privacy and security with the usage of financial analytics solutions
Key Topics Covered
Exploring Porter's Five Forces for the Financial Analytics Market Applying PESTLE Analysis to the Financial Analytics Market Analyzing Market Share in the Financial Analytics Market Evaluating Vendor Success with the FPNV Positioning Matrix in the Financial Analytics Market Strategic Recommendations for Success in the Financial Analytics Market
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Financial Analytics Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:
Accenture PLC ActiveViam Inc. Alteryx, Inc. Amazon Web Services, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. Bud Financial Limited Capgemini SE Cloud Software Group, Inc. Cube Planning, Inc. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited Deutsche Borse AG Dobin Pte. Ltd. Fair Isaac Corporation Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Fiserv, Inc. Fractal Analytics Inc. IFS AB Infor, Inc. by Koch Industries, Inc. International Business Machines Corporation Jedox GmbH Jirav, Inc. London Stock Exchange Group PLC Microsoft Corporation Moody's Corporation Morningstar, Inc. MSCI Inc. Numerix LLC Oracle Corporation Palantir Technologies Inc. QlikTech International AB RIB Software GmbH S&P Global Inc. Salesforce, Inc. SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. Sisense Inc. Teradata Corporation TGG Management Company, Inc. TransUnion Verisk Analytics, Inc. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Financial Analytics Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Component
Services Application
Managed Services Professional Services Software
Customer Profitability Analysis Financial Forecasting & Budgeting Investment Portfolio Management Risk Management & Compliance Deployment Model Enterprise Size End-user
Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance Energy & Utilities Government Healthcare & Pharmaceutical IT & Telecom Manufacturing & Automotive Media & Entertainment Retail & eCommerce Transportation & Logistics
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Asia-Pacific
California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 198
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $60.37 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $114.44 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Financial Analytics Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108837620
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.