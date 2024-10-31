(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Center 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contact center market is forecasted to grow by USD 208.2 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

This report on the contact center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers, necessity to improve CRM for effective revenue generation, and integration of interactive voice response (IVR) into contact centers.

This study identifies the integration of chatbots for better turnaround times as one of the prime reasons driving the contact center market growth during the next few years. Also, use of analytics for enhancing customer experience and incorporation of ai for providing customized solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The contact center market is segmented as below:

By Type



Voice-based

Text-based Social media-based

By Deployment



On-premises Cloud-based

By Geographical Landscape



North America

APAC

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contact center market vendors. Also, the contact center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

