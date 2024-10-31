(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Center market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global contact center market is forecasted to grow by USD 208.2 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
This report on the contact center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers, necessity to improve CRM for effective revenue generation, and integration of interactive voice response (IVR) into contact centers.
This study identifies the integration of chatbots for better turnaround times as one of the prime reasons driving the contact center market growth during the next few years. Also, use of analytics for enhancing customer experience and incorporation of ai for providing customized solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The contact center market is segmented as below:
By Type
Voice-based Text-based Social media-based
By Deployment
By Geographical Landscape
North America APAC Europe South America Middle East and Africa
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contact center market vendors. Also, the contact center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
8x8 Inc. ALE International Alphabet Inc. Alvaria Inc. Inc. Ameyo Pvt. Ltd. Atos SE Avaya LLC Cisco Systems Inc. Enghouse Systems Ltd. Five9 Inc. Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc. Mitel Networks Corp. NEC Corp. NICE Ltd. SAP SE Vocalcom Group Vonage Holdings Corp. Zendesk Inc. ZTE Corp.
