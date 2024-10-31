New Podcast To Help The Pet Product Industry And The Animal Welfare Community Get Publicity And Great PR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tune in to the Whisker Report Each Week for PR Tips and Tricks on Pet Life Radio

- Mary TanBUFFALO, MN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whisker , a pet public relations agency based in Minnesota, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new podcast: The Whisker Report . The podcast is dedicated to helping anyone in the pet industry, whether you're in animal welfare or a for-profit pet company. The goal is to help anyone who promotes animals or their products with public relations tips and tricks.The podcast is hosted by Mary Tan, founder of Whisker Media, who comes to the podcast with a wide range of experience. For more than a decade she was a television news reporter and anchor across the United States, a government communicator and a public relations manager for a major animal shelter. She is joined by Alexane Ricard, who brings the Gen Z perspective with her background in digital marketing and communications. She also has a deep passion for animal welfare, as the executive director of an international cat rescue. Ricard hails from Troyes, France and is fluent in five languages. She handles many of Whisker Media's international pet clients.Each week the co-hosts will have informal conversations with everyone from journalists to news executives, to public relations and marketing experts from the pet product industry and animal welfare organizations. Most recently the podcast featured Peter Shankman, one of the top public relations executives in the nation, as well as a former CBS-TV news station executive Maria Reitan who spills the beans on how news selection and profitability intersect in the broadcast news industry.“We know that not every animal rescue and small pet business can afford to hire a PR agency,” said Tan.“That's why we launched The Whisker Report, we want to help the people who are making life a better place for animals. That's the mission of our agency and this is part of who we are.”Produced by Mark Winter, Founder and Executive Producer of Pet Life Radio , The Whisker Report benefits from being part of the largest global pet podcast and radio network. Winter is a pioneer in pet podcasting and started Pet Life Radio more than 20 years ago and has since built an impressive platform dedicated to pet-related content. The network's shows consistently are the most downloaded and listened-to pet podcasts in the world.“This is the first time we've had a pet podcast focused on public relations. It's a niche topic that is focused on the pet industry, but with the way Mary and Alex present the topics, it's applicable to all businesses and nonprofits. The two of them also like to have fun, which always makes a podcast more entertaining.” says Winter.The Whisker Report will be released weekly, with each episode running approximately 30 minutes. Topics will include "Do Your Own PR" and "The Difference Between Marketing and PR," among other insightful subjects. Through interesting interviews and expert advice, the podcast aims to provide invaluable PR and marketing insights to help pet-preneurs and animal rescuers succeed.Listen to The Whisker Report on all major platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon and more. For more information, visit the Pet Life Radio website.The Whisker Media and Pet Life Radio teams are available for interviews.###About Whisker MediaFounded in 2013 by Mary Tan, Whisker Media has made a name for itself. Between working with pet brands, nonprofits, and rescues, Whisker Media has positioned itself at the top of the pet industry. With their extensive knowledge and experience, they aim to help even more animals by empowering people with PR and marketing advice. The public relations agency has clients all over the world and also has a special mission to help homeless and feral cats.Pet Life Radio is the largest and #1 pet podcast and radio network on the planet, featuring all-original content as weekly pet-related talk shows and podcasts, hosted by the most well-known pet experts, authors and radio and TV personalities in the world of animals and pets. With over seven million monthly listeners Pet Life Radio has hosted celebrity guests like Jennifer Aniston, Owen Wilson, Betty White, Amy Schumer, Rachael Ray, Ryan O'Neal, Paris Hilton and many more.

