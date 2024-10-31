Global Times: Exchanges, Mutual Understanding Of Civilizations Indispensable To Solving Global Problems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's world is experiencing a new period of turbulence and change, marked by a confluence of chaos and multiple crises. People are increasingly worried about the future of the world, and their intrinsic yearning for unity rather than division, and for cooperation rather than confrontation, is more intense than ever.

Global civilizations in 'plural form' are viewed by some as 'singular'

The various civilizations created by human society are like a hundred gardens, each with its own differences and colors. It can be said that the civilizations of different countries and nationalities each carry their own light. Each civilization is rooted in its own soil of existence, embodying the extraordinary wisdom, spiritual pursuits, and values of its people, making them all uniquely valuable.

Diversity is a basic feature of world civilization, and respect for this diversity is a prerequisite and foundation for civilizational exchanges and mutual understanding. However, the world's civilizations, which have always existed in a "plural form," have become "singular" in the eyes of some.

The Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) puts forward "four advocacies," the first of which is to promote the respect for the diversity of civilizations. The GCI aims to restore the true diversity of the world and its civilizations. It advocates for cooperation rather than confrontation, mutual understanding rather than exclusion, and a win-win mentality. It fully respects the diversity of human civilization and builds a more just, reasonable and harmonious world order.

Blocking others' paths won't get one farther

Civilizations are equal. There is no such thing as a superior or inferior civilization; they differ only in identity and location. Every civilization is uniquely valuable and irreplaceable. It is through mutual reference, learning and absorption that different civilizations develop and improve.

Extinguishing another's light does not make yours shine brighter; blocking another's path does not mean you will go further. Contemporary civilizations must adhere to the principle of mutual equality, recognizing and respecting the identity and rights of each civilization. For the Global South, it is imperative not only to oppose economic suppression, but also to reject the cultural denigration. As emphasized in the GCI, it is essential to embrace a broad-minded understanding of different civilizations' values, avoid imposing one's own values and models on others, and refrain from ideological confrontations.

Civilizational differences should not be the root of conflict

Cultural differences should not be seen as the root of global conflicts but should serve as a driving force for the advancement of human civilization. The theory of "clash of civilizations" only leads humanity to a dead end. In May, 2019, President Xi Jinping pointed out clearly at the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations held in Beijing that civilizations don't have to clash with each other; what is needed are eyes to see the beauty in all civilizations. We should keep our own civilizations dynamic and create conditions for other civilizations to flourish.

The value of the GCI lies in its foundation of cultural diversity and harmonious coexistence, emphasizing mutual respect, equal dialogue and in-depth exchanges among different civilizations. Its goal is to achieve the progress of human civilization and the peaceful development of the world.

Diversity spurs interaction among civilizations, which in turn promotes mutual learning and further development. Interaction and mutual learning are essential requirements for the advancement of civilization. The GCI promotes the establishment of a global network for inter-civilization dialogue and cooperation, fostering global partnerships that align with the international community's shared desire for harmonious coexistence among diverse civilizations, resolving civilizational opposition, and enhancing mutual understanding and affection among peoples.

Theoretically, the GCI articulates the direction of human civilization. Practically, it addresses how different civilizations can coexist, emphasizing all-dimensional and in-depth cooperation in cultural exchange. This provides strong momentum to promote an equitable and orderly multipolar world.

SOURCE Global Times

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED