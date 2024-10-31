Cortical.Io Positioned As A Strong Contender In The 2024 SPARK Matrixtm Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) By QKS Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Intelligent Document Processing vendors. Cortical with its comprehensive semantic and track record in speeding up customer-facing processes, has received strong ratings across the parameters of excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024

has named Cortical as a strong contender in their 2024 SPARK MatrixTM analysis of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Cortical

was chosen as a strong contender in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM Intelligent Document Processing

due to its outstanding capabilities in semantic extraction & classification, no-code model training with human-in-the-loop learning, and advanced document comparison & semantic search.

QKS Group defines Intelligent Document Processing as an advance technological method that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) to automate the extraction, analysis, and handling of information from diverse document types. This all-encompassing solution surpasses typical optical character recognition (OCR) by comprehending context, adjusting to various formats, and managing both organized and unorganized data. IDP systems have the ability to categorize documents, retrieve important data, verify data precision, and easily integrate with current business operations. Utilizing cognitive abilities alongside automation, IDP decreases manual work, enhances precision, and speeds up document-based processes. This technology is revolutionizing how organizations manage documents in various sectors, allowing for increased efficiency and improved decision-making by providing better access to data and insights.

"Cortical offers a strong solution with its patented Semantic Folding technology, which allows deeper understanding of document context," said Anoch Mane, Analyst at QKS Group . "The SemanticPro platform excels at automatically extracting, analyzing, and classifying information from complex documents, while adjusting to different languages and document formats. This makes it highly suitable for industries with complex documentation needs, such as finance and insurance." Anoch further adds "Cortical stands out by offering advanced document comparison and semantic search capabilities. This helps businesses efficiently handle large amounts of specialized documents with less manual work and improved operational efficiency."

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a strong contender in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Intelligent Document Processing," said Rainer Kegel, CEO of Cortical . "In the highly competitive IDP market, we're excited to be one of the few startups competing alongside industry giants. Our focus on innovation and flexibility is enabling us to meet the evolving needs of enterprises looking for more agile document processing solutions with a focus on semantics. "

The Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market is rapidly expanding within the broader digital transformation landscape, due to the demand for effective management of document-related information. As companies focus on automating tasks, IDP solutions are becoming crucial for enhancing efficiency, reducing expenses, and enhancing decision-making. Key growth factors include increased demand for managing digital documents, stringent regulations in sectors like finance and healthcare, and advancements in AI and ML, which enhance the accuracy and capabilities of IDP solutions. IDP caters to diverse sectors including BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing, all with distinct requirements for document processing. Even with obstacles such as data privacy issues and challenges in integrating with old systems, the market is still advancing. Trends like cloud-based solutions, integration with Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and industry-specific offerings are influencing the future of IDP. The market is ready for ongoing growth and transformation as AI, blockchain, and IoT technologies intersect with IDP, playing a crucial role in intelligent automation efforts.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Cortical



About Cortical

Cortical delivers highly efficient AI-based solutions that help enterprises unlock the value of unstructured text by leveraging a game-changing approach to Natural Language Understanding (NLU). Cortical SemanticPro is an intelligent document processing solution that accurately extracts, analyzes and classifies information based on meaning and builds the basis for document workflow automation. With more than 10 years expertise in implementing NLU solutions in the enterprise, Cortical has demonstrated its ability to solve the challenges of language ambiguity and variability across many use cases and verticals for Fortune 500 companies.

Cortical has offices in the U.S. (New York and San Francisco) and Europe (Vienna).

For more information, go to . Follow us on LinkedIn and X @Cortical_io .

Cortical

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit



