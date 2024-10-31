AUXLY TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 8, 2024
Date
10/31/2024 7:32:43 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF )
(" Auxly " or the " Company ") announced today that it will report earnings results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Friday November 8, 2024, before the financial markets open.
All investor inquiries should be directed to
[email protected] .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Hugo Alves" CEO
About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)
Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our mission is to help consumers live happier lives through quality cannabis products that they trust and love.
Our vision is to be a leader in branded cannabis products that deliver on our consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.
Learn more at and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup;
Instagram: @auxlygroup;
Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.
SOURCE Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN31102024003732001241ID1108837578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.