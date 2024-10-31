Scorpius Holdings Announces Implementation Of New Cost Savings Measures Expected To Save Over $2 Million Annually

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Efficiency Initiatives Designed to Accelerate Path to Profitability

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX) (“Scorpius” or the“Company”), an integrated biomanufacturing company, today announced the implementation of strategic cost-saving measures expected to save over $2 million annually.

The recently implemented measures include the divestiture of certain non-core assets and the initiation of programs designed to optimize operational efficiency across the organization. The Company expects these measures to significantly enhance its financial position and enable a sharper focus on high-margin growth areas within its sales pipeline.

“We're committed to accelerating our path to profitability and achieving positive cash flow through disciplined cost management and operational efficiency,” said Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius.“With these cost-saving initiatives, we're strengthening our financial foundation and positioning Scorpius to expand our robust service offerings. I am particularly encouraged by our growing sales pipeline and look forward to updating stakeholders on our continued progress in the weeks ahead.”

Scorpius Holdings, Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as the measures significantly enhancing the Company's financial position and enabling a sharper focus on high-margin growth areas within its sales pipeline; accelerating the Company's path to profitability and achieving positive cash flow through disciplined cost management and operational efficiency ; positioning Scorpius to expand its robust service offerings; being encouraged by the growing sales pipeline. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability of the Company to derive the anticipated benefits from the implemented measures; the Company's ability to continue to grow its pipeline and expand its service offerings, attract new customers, profit from its pipeline and continue to grow revenue; the ability to capture a meaningful market share; the ability to generate meaningful cash flow and become cash flow positive; the Company's financing needs, its cash balance being sufficient to sustain operations and its ability to raise capital when needed, the Company's ability to leverage fixed costs and achieve long-term profitability; the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approvals or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to the Company's ability to successfully promote its services and compete as a pure- play CDMO, and other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings the Company makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

David Waldman

+1 919 289 4017

...