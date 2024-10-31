Intellia Therapeutics Announces Two Upcoming Investor Events In November 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Third quarter 2024 results – November 7, at 8 a.m. ET New clinical data from the Phase 1 study of nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z) for the of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis – November 16, at 11 a.m. CT / 12 p.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced it will be hosting two virtual investor events in November.

Third Quarter 2024 – November 7, at 8 a.m. ET

Intellia will present its third quarter 2024 financial results and operational highlights.



To join the call, U.S. callers should dial 1-833-316-0545 and international callers should dial 1-412-317-5726 approximately five minutes before the call. All participants should ask to be connected to the Intellia Therapeutics conference call. Please visit this link for a simultaneous live webcast of the call.



Clinical Data Update from Phase 1 Study of nex-z – November 16, at 11 a.m. CT / 12 p.m. ET

Intellia will also host an investor webcast to review new data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z, also known as NTLA-2001), following a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2024 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, taking place November 16-18 in Chicago, Illinois. Nex-z is an investigational in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapy designed to be a single-dose treatment for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. Intellia leads development and commercialization of nex-z as part of a multi-target discovery, development and commercialization collaboration with Regeneron.

To join the webcast, please visit this link , or the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the company's website at .



A replay of the events will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section on Intellia's website at for at least 30 days following the event.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. The company's in vivo programs use CRISPR to enable precise editing of disease-causing genes directly inside the human body. Intellia's ex vivo programs use CRISPR to engineer human cells outside the body for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia's deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx .

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:

Lina Li

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

...

Media:

Matt Crenson

Ten Bridge Communications

+1-917-640-7930

...

...



This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.