Innventure, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results On November 14

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, (Nasdaq: INV) (“Innventure”), a commercialization platform, today announced it will release its third quarter 2024 results before open on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Management will host a call on the day of the release (November 14, 2024) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website or via this .

Parties interested in joining via teleconference can register using this link:

After registering, you will be provided dial in details and a unique dial-in PIN. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering in advance.

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ''disruptive'' as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications

...

Investor Relations Contact: Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Strategic Communications

...