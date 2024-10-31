US lawmakers express concerns regarding post-election political violence

(MENAFN) As the November 5 presidential election approaches, members of from both the and parties are expressing significant concerns about the potential for violence across the nation, regardless of the election outcome. Axios reported on Wednesday that lawmakers are anticipating a tumultuous period in the wake of the election, with fears particularly surrounding the response to the results.



Democrats are particularly apprehensive about the possibility of former President Donald disputing the election results should he lose to Vice President Kamala Harris. They are wary of a repeat of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, with Representative Jason Crow (D-Colorado) acknowledging a "heightened threat environment." Crow emphasized the need for vigilance and precautionary measures in light of these fears.



In preparation for the election aftermath, US law enforcement agencies are ramping up security measures in Washington, D.C. The Secret Service has been actively involved in enhancing safety protocols, including erecting fencing around the Capitol ahead of the presidential certification scheduled for January 6. Additionally, local police have conducted a "casualty evacuation exercise" on the East Front of the Capitol to ensure readiness for any potential incidents.



Concerns are not limited to one party. Republican lawmakers are also voicing apprehensions about possible unrest, suggesting that if Trump were to win, his supporters could become emboldened, while if he were to lose, the backlash from his supporters might be even more severe than in previous years. Representative Delia Ramirez (D-Illinois) articulated these worries, stating that both scenarios could lead to increased tensions and violence.



On the Republican side, Representative Troy Nehls (R-Texas) underscored the need for the National Guard to be prepared to respond quickly to any civil unrest that may arise post-election. He called for enhanced security measures to be in place on Inauguration Day, emphasizing that the Capitol must be secured effectively.



This atmosphere of uncertainty and apprehension highlights the deep political divisions within the country and raises important questions about the stability of American democratic processes. As both parties brace for the possibility of unrest, the actions taken by law enforcement and government officials in the coming weeks will be critical in managing the situation and ensuring the safety of all involved during this pivotal time in US politics.

