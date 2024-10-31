Prime Minister Meets Pakistan's Prime Minister
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.
