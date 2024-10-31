ENGIE And Meta Announce 260 MW Renewable Energy Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Environmental Attribute Purchase Agreement from ENGIE Sypert Branch Solar Project – to support Meta's net zero goals

Houston, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGIE North America (ENGIE) and Meta announced they recently completed an Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreement (EAPA) for ENGIE to 260 MW of and associated environmental attributes from its Sypert Branch solar project in Milam County Texas to support Meta's growing power needs in line with its net zero goals.

Meta will purchase 100% of the 260 MW facility's output which is expected to commence operation in late 2025. Sypert Branch solar project was developed by ENGIE, who will also construct and operate the project located 70 miles northeast of Austin, Texas, and approximately 10 miles from Meta's data center in Temple, TX.

“We are delighted to announce this agreement to work with Meta by providing renewable power that supports their growth and aligns with their net zero commitments,” said Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer and SVP, ENGIE North America .“We are proud that ENGIE's proven track record in developing, building and operating renewable assets puts us at the forefront of the energy transition and this agreement with Meta recognizes the importance of that track record to our customers.”

The 260 MW from Sypert Branch will add to the more than 12 GW of renewable energy procurement already announced by Meta.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with ENGIE to make the clean energy transition a reality through projects like Sypert Branch,” said Urvi Parekh, Head of Clean Energy, Meta. “Since 2020, we have maintained net zero emissions in our global operations – these efforts are supported by relationships such as those with ENGIE who can consistently deliver and operate projects like Sypert Branch to help meet our energy needs.”

The Sypert Branch project is expected to employ over 300 skilled workers during construction, many of them local to the region and generate more than $69 million in tax revenues to support the local community over the life of the project. This includes some $45 million specifically for two local school districts. Once operational it will add to the existing ENGIE portfolio of around 8 GW of renewable projects including solar, wind and battery storage in operation or construction across North America.

This power purchase agreement with Meta contributes to ENGIE closing almost 1 GW of signed PPAs in the U.S. for 2024 (YTD). ENGIE's continued innovation in this space has resulted in the company being named as a top developer to sell corporate energy PPAs several years in a row.

About ENGIE North America

