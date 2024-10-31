عربي


Climb Bio To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences


10/31/2024 7:17:46 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in the upcoming investor conferences detailed below.

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: November 11-12, 2024

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: November 18-19, 2024

36 th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: December 3-5, 2024

7 th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: December 3-5, 2024

The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay under“News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website at climbbio.com .

About Climb Bio, Inc.
Climb Bio, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. For more information, please visit .

Investors
Chris Brinzey
ICR Healthcare
...
339-970-2843

Media
Jon Yu
ICR Healthcare
...
475-395-5375


