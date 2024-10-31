Climb Bio To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), announced that members of its executive team are scheduled to participate in the upcoming investor conferences detailed below.
Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: November 11-12, 2024
Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: November 18-19, 2024
36 th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: December 3-5, 2024
7 th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: December 3-5, 2024
The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay under“News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website at climbbio.com .
About Climb Bio, Inc.
Climb Bio, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. For more information, please visit .
